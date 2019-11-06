Huawei Y9s with 6.59-inch display FullView display to launch soon

Huawei Y9s, the successor to Huawei Y9 (2019), might be set for launch soon. The Chinese company launched the Huawei Y9 (2019) in October last year. It followed with Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) as an updated model in May. Now, it seems the company is preparing to launch the successor to Huawei Y9 (2019). The details of the device have been shared by a reliable tipster, revealing key specifications of the smartphone. The smartphone is basically a rebranded version of Honor 9X global variant. The only difference being the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The poster shared by the tipster shows that Huawei Y9s will feature a 6.59-inch FullView notch-less display. It features a 48-megapixel triple AI camera system on the back and a pop-up selfie camera. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is expected to go official this month. It is said to officially launch in Pakistan with a price tag of PKR 34,999 (around Rs 15,800). The specifications of the device will be similar to Honor 9X with minor changes.

Honor 9X Global + side-fingerprint = Huawei Y9s pic.twitter.com/Ys0yJ9LVZX — Zyad Atef (@ZyadAtef12) November 2, 2019

Huawei Y9s is expected to run EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie when it becomes official. It will sport a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. There will also be a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it will feature a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. The smartphone will likely feature a 4,000mAh battery and support 10W fast charging. The information comes alongside details of Honor working on the international version of its Honor 9X smartphone.

The international edition of Honor 9X is expected to feature Kirin 710F SoC instead of Kirin 810 chipset. It will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as opposed to side-mounted unit on the Huawei Y9s. Instead of dual rear camera, there will be 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system. The rest of the specifications of the Honor 9X international edition are expected to be same as the Chinese variant.

Story Timeline