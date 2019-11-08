comscore Huawei Y9s with pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 710F SoC goes official
The Huawei Y9s smartphone has been unveiled with a pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 710F SoC, triple rear cameras and more. Read on to know more about this device.

  • Published: November 8, 2019 12:55 PM IST
Huawei Y9s

(Photo credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Y9s, which is a successor to Huawei Y9 (2019), has been listed on the global site. The smartphone is basically a rebranded version of Honor 9X Pro. The new one packs the company’s home-brewed Kirin 710F SoC instead of Kirin 810 SoC. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new Huawei phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and more.

The Chinese brand has published the Huawei Y9s listing on its global website, revealing full details. The company has launched this phone in two color options – Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. As per the listing, the Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) TFT LCD display with full-HD+ resolution. It is listed to run on Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1. The device is built around a Kirin 710F octa-core SoC.

Huawei Nova 6 leaked specifications hint at 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 60MP camera and more

Also Read

Huawei Nova 6 leaked specifications hint at 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 60MP camera and more

It is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card. On the photography front, the Huawei Y9s comes with a triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel tertiary lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, Huawei has added a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei Y9s is powered by a 4,000mAh. The company claims that the handset can deliver up to 40 hours of continuous calling, and video playback for 9 hours. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and more. There is also a USB Type-C port as well. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, gyroscope, compass, and gravity sensor.

Features Huawei Y9 (2019)
Price 15990
Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2
Display 6.5-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution
Internal Memory Upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP + 2MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: November 8, 2019 12:55 PM IST

