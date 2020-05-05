Huawei Y9s with pop-up selfie camera listed on Amazon India

Huawei might soon add another smartphone to its Y9 series in the country. Huawei Y9s, the next smartphone in the lineup, has been listed on Amazon India. The listing suggests that the official launch for the device is imminent. The smartphone listing appears amidst hints of Huawei debuting the Watch GT 2e and the FreeBuds 3 in India soon. The listing also revealed key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Huawei Y9s: India launch, Specifications

Huawei Y9s was first unveiled way back in November as a mid-range smartphone in Iraq. The highlight of the device is the pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 710F and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The listing on Amazon India reveals complete specifications of the smartphone. This hints at the smartphone being available in India sooner than later. It will also be amongst the first non-GMS smartphones the second major smartphone brand globally in India. Also Read - Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch FullView LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The display offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Kirin 710F chipset, the Huawei Y9s comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The listing also shows that it runs dated EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie. Also Read - Huawei says P40 Series is all about blended camera experience; hints at India launch

For imaging, Huawei has equipped the Y9s with a triple rear camera setup. The main shooter uses a 48-megapixel sensor with LED flash. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Like Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco X2, the Y9s also adopts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It houses a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. Huawei is yet to make the launch date official but it seems to be right around the corner.