Huawei's Android operating system replacement is reportedly called 'Ark OS'

The tide of bad news started for Huawei recently with Google suspending its business with Huawei on May 20, which resulted in three of the biggest chip designers and suppliers Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom doing the same. The move was a direct result of the Trump administration placing Huawei on a trade blacklist, which means that Huawei became one of the firms that cannot trade with American companies unless they have a proper license. The search giant blocked its Android license and access to Google Play Services and the Play Store for Huawei smartphones.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” the Google spokesperson said. “For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices,” the spokesperson said, without giving further details. “Huawei will only be able to access the public version of Google’s Android mobile operating system, the world’s most popular smartphone software. It won’t be able to offer proprietary apps and services from Maps and search to Gmail, said the person, who requested anonymity speaking about a private matter. That will severely curtail the sale of Huawei smartphones abroad,” Bloomberg reports.

Huawei spokesperson commented on the Android suspension and said, “Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry. Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

It was reported previously in March this year, that Huawei was preparing in advance if the US legal battle turns out ugly, and has been working on its own proprietary operating system in order to address the ban situation. The operating system that Huawei has been working on to replace Google’s Android with is apparently called Ark OS.

This name reportedly cropped up when the company made a trademark request to the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for HUAWEI ARK OS, HUAWEI ARK, ARK and ARK OS, on May 24. Though is there is no news of how far the development of Huawei’s Ark OS has progressed to but the company has apparently been working on the OS since 2015. A recent report also suggests that Huawei may be in talks with Aptoide in order to replace Google Play Store.