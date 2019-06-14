comscore Huawei’s HongMeng OS will be 60% faster than Android
Huawei’s HongMeng OS will be 60% faster than Android: Report

Reports from China hint that Huawei’s Android replacement, HongMeng OS, will be 60 percent faster than Android. The new OS could be released in October this year.

  Published: June 14, 2019 1:10 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

The Trump administration recently announced a ban on Huawei products and services in the US. This has led Google and other tech companies to cut ties with Huawei. The move also pushed Huawei to work on its own mobile operating system. Reportedly called HongMeng OS, it will serve as an alternative to Android OS.

Now, quoting Huawei CEO Richard Yu, China’s Global Times reports that Huawei’s OS will be 60 percent faster than Android. “Huawei is reportedly intensively testing its proprietary operating system (OS) HongMeng with internet giants and domestic smartphone vendors, and the new system will be launched in the next few months,” the report said.

HongMeng OS being tested by smartphone vendors

The report adds that internet giants like Tencent and competitor smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo have also been testing the OS. Chinese tech companies “are actively working with Huawei to push forward the release of HongMeng OS, which is also considered as a major blow to the US-led crackdown,” a source closer to Huawei told Forbes.

HongMeng OS release date

Now, several reports hint that the HongMeng new OS will launch in October with the Mate 30 smartphone. However, there are conflicting reports citing that the new OS may first make its way on affordable smartphones. Then some reports hint that the P40-series will be the first to get the new OS.

Meanwhile, Google has been discussing with the US government regarding Huawei ban. Google believes that Huawei ban is bad for the company’s technology business as well as for national security. The search engine giant says its control over the Android ecosystem means there is still some level of security. Blacklisting Huawei would mean even bigger security risks as Google will not have control over updates. And if competitors like Oppo and Vivo also switch to HongMeng OS, it could mean Google losing further business and market share.

