Huawei Kirin 820 5G beats older flagship processors

Chinese brand Huawei’s upcoming Kirin 820 5G processor has been popping up in the tech community news every now and then. However, for the first time, we now have some performance insights on Huawei’s upcoming processor. Moreover, we also see the new chipset beating flagship chipsets from 2019.

As revealed in recent Geekbench 4 scores, the Kirin 820 5G can outperform even the Snapdragon 855. The 855 was last year’s flagship chipset by Qualcomm before the 855+ came in. in single-core tests, it is revealed that the Kirin 820 slightly beats the Snapdragon 855. The difference is merely 40 points. The multi-core score of both phones remains the same.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Kirin 820 5G can also be seen beating Huawei’s own Kirin 980 flagship processor. This difference, however, is of a decent margin. The 820 5G scores 3490 on single-core and 11,200 on multi-core. The Kirin 980 SoC gets a 3,360 on single-core and 10,200 on multi-core.

The difference in performance likely comes from the presence of the main Cortex-A76 cores being clocked higher. Moreover, the new Kirin 820 5G also benefits from being an energy-efficient 7nm processor. This is similar to flagship chipsets from 2019 and 2020. Further, it is believed that the Kirin 820 5G will also feature an improved ISP and NPU. This will at least be better than its predecessor, the Kirin 810.

ARM’s brand new G77 GPU also features in the new SoC, providing a further 120 percent to 140 percent jump in graphical performance per square mm. This is, of course, compared to the ARM G76 GPU. The new Huawei Kirin 820 5G chipset is expected to debut soon on the Honor 30S smartphone. The phone is expected to launch on March 30. That date, however, may or may not be affected by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.