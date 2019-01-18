comscore
  Huawei's smart Panoramic camera launched in China: Features and price
Huawei's smart Panoramic camera launched in China: Features and price

The camera houses Huawei's home-brewed HiSilicon 3516E V100 chipset and is priced at RMB 299 (approximately Rs 3,130).

  Published: January 18, 2019 4:42 PM IST
Huawei Panoramic Camera smart version has been launched in China. It comes with a price tag of RMB 299 (approximately Rs 3,130) and is already available for purchase via Huawei Mall. The camera features a built-in rotary motor, which manages different shooting directions. Interestingly, the smart camera is equipped with a humanoid detector, which analyzes the contours of the human figure when nobody is at home. The moment it identifies any intruder, it immediately alarms, reducing the risk of theft, Gizchina reports. It also supports fixed-point and time-lapse cruise modes.

The camera houses Huawei‘s home-brewed HiSilicon 3516E V100 chipset. The chip offers a “high-performance processing capability, cooperates with the new coding tech and has a smoother viewing under the same network conditions. It saves bandwidth, while providing clear and delicate images,” the report stated. It offers the new encoding technology of the video storage, which is reportedly 50 percent of the traditional H.264 encoding. As for low light, the camera comes with digital wide dynamic technology.

Besides, Huawei recently launched its mid-range Huawei Y9 (2019) in India. It packs a 6.5-inch full HD+ notched display and an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset. The chip is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support and runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone gets a combination of a 16-megapixel camera + 2-megapixel sensor. The company has also incorporated two cameras on the front, including a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. It is priced at Rs 15,990.

Huawei Y9 (2019)

Huawei Y9 (2019)

15990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2
Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC
16MP + 2MP
