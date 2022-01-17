comscore Huawei has launched an unusual device – a smart school bag
Huawei's smart school bag is just what you might need to keep your kids safe

The Huawei smart bag is available to select beta testers at a price of 699 Yuan (Rs 8,177 approximately).

Huawei smart school bag

Image: Tmall

Huawei is a company known for smartphones, PCs, earphones and smartwatches. The company even sells TWS earbuds dubbed as the Huawei Freebuds Lipstick in a lipstick-shaped charging. Now, the company has added another unusual device to its portfolio – a smart school bag. Also Read - Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?

While it is hard to imagine what a smart school could offer, Huawei has added meaning to it by adding an LCD display, smart scheduling capabilities and GPS connectivity for tracking kids movement. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

The smart school bag, dubbed as the Huawei 9um Smart Positioning Children’s School Bag, features support for the Huawei Smart Life App and HarmonyOS Connect. Gizmochina reports that the Huawei Smart Life App can be used by the parents to set up three guard areas, which includes home, school and other. The app will send a message alert to parents when their kids’ backpack (and by extension their kids) enter or exit one of the pre-defined areas. Parents will also get a bag usage report within the app using the high-frequency mode that will check a child’s location in realtime and beam it over to the parents within the app. This tracking feature is enabled by the built-in GPS functionality in the bag. Also Read - Huawei unveils Aito M5 hybrid car, claims it is better than Tesla Model Y

The smart school bag also comes with a smart scheduling feature that enables parents to schedule their kids’ schedules in advance for up to a week using the company’s Smart Life App. It also reminds kids of their next day’s schedule making it easier for parents and children to select books for the following day.

All of this can also be set using the 1.54-inch LCD display on top of Huawei’s 9um Smart Positioning Children’s School Bag, which is also one the bag’s most noteworthy features. This display is protected by IP67 dust and water resistant coating. There is also a 1,300mAh battery pack, which Huawei claims will last for up to 21 days.

Overall, the Huawei 9um Smart Positioning Children’s School Bag weighs 0.96 Kgs and comes with a 17L capacity in Starry Night Blue and Morning Pink colour variants. It is not available for sale yet. However, Huawei is giving it out to public testers on Huawei Mall at a price of 699 Yuan (Rs 8,177 approximately).

  Published Date: January 17, 2022 2:53 PM IST

Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag
Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag
