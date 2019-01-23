comscore
  Huawei's wireless charger now available in India
Huawei's wireless charger now available in India

The wireless charger is priced at Rs 3,999, and available via Amazon India.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 8:47 PM IST
Photo Credit - Huawei

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Wednesday announced the availability of its wireless charger called the HUAWEI Wireless Charger on Amazon.in for Rs 3,999. With WPC Qi standard authentication, the wireless charger is compatible with smartphones with integrated Qi functionality and devices equipped with a Qi-receiving battery case, the company said in a statement.

The charger comes with foreign object detection, which allows it to automatically switch off when it detects keys or metal objects, within a safe temperature to avoid overheating.

The charger provides multi-layer safety protection, thus, enabling a reliable charging experience. It comes with a soft unibody silicon surface, which protects the phone and prevents it from falling, said the statement.

The wireless charger 15W also charges through less than equal to 5mm non-metal phone cases directly, without having the need to remove the phones’ cases, the company added. The device also comes with a built-in chip that can adjust the out.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 8:47 PM IST

