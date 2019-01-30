comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822
News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822

News

Huawei has posted a 30 second teaser of the finished symphony that it'll perform live in London on February 4.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 11:25 AM IST
huawei-mate-20-pro-review-bgr-2

Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, the ‘Unfinished’, has remained incomplete for 197 years, but not anymore. The Chinese electronics major Huawei has composed the final two movements of Symphony No. 8, which will be performed live at Cadogan Hall in London on February 4.

Huawei posted a 30 second teaser of how Artificial Intelligence and human creativity collaborated to complete the unfinished symphony. The company is showing off the power of AI from its Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the teaser. Huawei says the dual NPU of Mate 20 Pro was used to analyze the timbre, pitch and meter of the existing movements in order to generate a melody for the missing third and fourth movements.

Huawei to debut 65-inch smart TV by second quarter of 2019

Also Read

Huawei to debut 65-inch smart TV by second quarter of 2019

“We have taken on our most creative collaboration yet, by embracing the power of artificial intelligence to complete Schubert’s famously unfinished Symphony No. 8. It has remained uncompleted for nearly 200 years, so we set our AI the task of finishing the most iconic and intriguing unfinished symphonies of all,” noted Huawei.

The melody created with Mate 20 Pro’s AI power was then used by Emmy award-winning composer Lucas Cantor to arrange an orchestral score. Schubert wrote two movements of his Symphony No. 8 back in 1822. It’s been 197 years since then.

“My role was to draw out the AI’s good ideas and fill in the gaps to ensure the final output was ready to be played by a symphony orchestra. The result of this collaboration with AI proves that technology offers incredible possibilities and the significant and positive impact it can have on modern culture,” said Cantor.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2019 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Now an 11-year-old has written to Maharashtra govt asking to ban PUBG
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Max 4, Mi Max 4 Pro specifications, prices leaked
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus hands-on images leaked

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Xiaomi’s foldable phone features Visionox AMOLED panels

Patym sets its eyes on the hotel booking business with its acquisition of NightStay

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822

14-year-old 'Fortnite' player tried to warn Apple about Group FaceTime bug

Facebook reportedly paying teens to install VPN app that spies on them

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822
IIT Madras' new startup to provide training in AI

News

IIT Madras' new startup to provide training in AI
Intel, Facebook working on cheaper AI chip

News

Intel, Facebook working on cheaper AI chip
MediaTek Helio P90 with 4x powerful AI, up to 48MP camera support announced

News

MediaTek Helio P90 with 4x powerful AI, up to 48MP camera support announced
Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 845: What s different

News

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 845: What s different

हिंदी समाचार

14 साल के बच्चे ने iPhone ऐप में आया बग एक हफ्ते पहले ही कर लिया था स्पॉट

रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो स्मार्टफोन 6 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

पेटीएम अब होटल की भी करेगा बुकिंग

Moto G7 Plus के हैंड्स ऑन इमेज ने कंफर्म किया वॉटरड्रॉप नॉच और ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप

शाओमी Mi Max 4 और Mi Max 4 Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत हुई लीक, शामिल होगा 48MP कैमरा

News

Xiaomi’s foldable phone features Visionox AMOLED panels
News
Xiaomi’s foldable phone features Visionox AMOLED panels
Patym sets its eyes on the hotel booking business with its acquisition of NightStay

News

Patym sets its eyes on the hotel booking business with its acquisition of NightStay
Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822
14-year-old 'Fortnite' player tried to warn Apple about Group FaceTime bug

News

14-year-old 'Fortnite' player tried to warn Apple about Group FaceTime bug
Facebook reportedly paying teens to install VPN app that spies on them

News

Facebook reportedly paying teens to install VPN app that spies on them