Huawei Mate 20 Pro's AI completes a symphony left incomplete since 1822

Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, the ‘Unfinished’, has remained incomplete for 197 years, but not anymore. The Chinese electronics major Huawei has composed the final two movements of Symphony No. 8, which will be performed live at Cadogan Hall in London on February 4.

Huawei posted a 30 second teaser of how Artificial Intelligence and human creativity collaborated to complete the unfinished symphony. The company is showing off the power of AI from its Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the teaser. Huawei says the dual NPU of Mate 20 Pro was used to analyze the timbre, pitch and meter of the existing movements in order to generate a melody for the missing third and fourth movements.

“We have taken on our most creative collaboration yet, by embracing the power of artificial intelligence to complete Schubert’s famously unfinished Symphony No. 8. It has remained uncompleted for nearly 200 years, so we set our AI the task of finishing the most iconic and intriguing unfinished symphonies of all,” noted Huawei.

The melody created with Mate 20 Pro’s AI power was then used by Emmy award-winning composer Lucas Cantor to arrange an orchestral score. Schubert wrote two movements of his Symphony No. 8 back in 1822. It’s been 197 years since then.

“My role was to draw out the AI’s good ideas and fill in the gaps to ensure the final output was ready to be played by a symphony orchestra. The result of this collaboration with AI proves that technology offers incredible possibilities and the significant and positive impact it can have on modern culture,” said Cantor.