Hyundai Aura facelift launched at Rs 6.29 lakh in India: Check details here

Hyundai has launched the Aura facelift in India with introductory prices starting from Rs 6.29 lakh. The top variant of the car comes at Rs 8.57 lakh. The auto maker said it is offering the car with over 30 safety features including four airbags as standard fitment and 6 airbags as an option. The new Aura comes with petrol and CNG trims. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in THESE cities of Tamil Nadu: Here are all the places where the service is available

2023 Hyundai Aura ex-showroom prices:

1.2L Petrol MT

E – Rs. 6,29,600

S – Rs. 7,15,000

SX – Rs. 7,92,400

1.2L Petrol AMT

SX+ – Rs. 8,72,600

1.2L Petrol CNG MT

S – Rs. 8,10,000

SX – Rs. 8,87,400

Speaking on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The new Hyundai AURA will revolutionize customer driving experiences by providing multiple best-in-class features and technologies that exceed their aspirations. We have worked towards delivering a world class product for modern Indian families that will offer safety like never before. As a customer-centric brand, it has been a continuous endeavor to push boundaries and ensure customer delight through our class leading products. The new Hyundai AURA sets this benchmark even higher, adding meaningful experiences to our most loved customers’ smart mobility life.”

The Aura facelift continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre engine. This unit churns out 83hp and 114Nm while being mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The car manufacturer offers factory-fitted CNG kit with the 1.2-litre petrol engine of the Aura, which develops 69hp and 95Nm of torque and is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The car features an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, adjustable rear headrests, automatic climate control and a wireless charger. The car also comes equipped with automatic headlamps, footwell lighting, and a new 3.5-inch MID. The Aura facelift is available in six colour options across four variants to choose from, including E, S, SX, and SX (O).