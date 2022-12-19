comscore Hyundai India announces price hike on entire model range from January 2023
Hyundai India announces price hike on entire model range from January 2023

  • Hyundai has announced an increase in prices across its model range.
  • Hyundai Motor India Ltd was the second highest selling automaker in India.
  • The company has recorded YoY sales growth of 30 percent to 48,002 units.
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced an increase in prices across its model range owing to rising input cost. The company has continued to absorb rising cost, however, will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range. “HMIL will continue to make consistent internal efforts to minimize price impact to customers. New prices for HMIL model range come into effect from January, 2023,” the car maker said in a statement. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Hyundai Creta: Here are the top-selling SUVs in August 2022

Hyundai Motor India Ltd was the second highest selling automaker in India after Maruti Suzuki in Nov 2022 with a 14.9 percent market share. The company has recorded YoY sales growth of 30 percent to 48,002 units, up from 37,001 units sold in Nov 2021. Also Read - Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

“This year we have seen a sustained recovery and growth in demand for our cars. On the back of a strong festive season, we have achieved high double-digit growth in domestic sales in the last couple of months when compared to the same period last year. With the launch of three new SUVs in 2022 and strong demand for models like the Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios and Aura, we are well poised to achieve the highest ever domestic sales in 2022 since our inception in India,” commenting on November 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India noted. Also Read - Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on September 6 in India, will compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Hyundai Creta compact SUV was the most sold model in the company lineup in Nov 2022. Sales stood at 13,321 units, up 29 percent over 10,300 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales were also higher by 12 percent when compared to 11,880 units sold in Oct 2022. Sales growth was also seen in the case of Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV. Sales which had stood at 7,932 units in Nov 2021 increased 35 percent to 10,738 units in Nov 2022.

Back in September, Hyundai Motors on Tuesday launched its new Venue N Line SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 12.16 lakh. The car comes with over 30 safety features and over 20 standard safety features. – Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) – Hill Assist Control (HAC) – Dual Airbags – Electronic Stability Control (ESC) – All 4 Disc Brakes – ISOFIX – ABS with EBD – Brake Assist System – Parking Assist Sensors and Camera with Dynamic Guidelines – Headlamp Escort Function.

 

 

  Published Date: December 19, 2022 10:47 AM IST
