Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the bookings open starting 21st December 2022 for Hyundai IONIQ 5, its much-awaited BEV SUV. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be the company’s first BEV to be introduced on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Potential customers can now book Hyundai IONIQ 5 for Rs 1,00,000. Showcasing the Vehicle to load (V2L) capability of Hyundai IONIQ 5, the company announced bookings open date for the BEV SUV at a one-of-a-kind event in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Also Read - Hyundai India announces price hike on entire model range from January 2023

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a strong step in this direction and with its intelligent technology and innovation, this BEV will bring us closer to a sustainable future. To foster and build an outlook that venerates the company’s testament to India’s progress, growth, and incessant development, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for Hyundai IONIQ 5 starting 21st December 2022 at this iconic landmark ‘Gateway of India’. Showcasing the technological prowess of Hyundai IONIQ 5, using the V2L feature, we illuminated the iconic ‘Gate Way of India’ in a one-of-a-kind demonstration.” Also Read - Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

The electric vehicle has been equipped to offer customers an ARAI-certified range of 631 km and is designed to produce a power output of 160 kW (217 ps) and 350 Nm (35.7 kgm) of torque. The Ioniq 5 is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The car measures 4,635 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, 1,625 mm in height and has a wheelbase is 3,000 mm. It comes with dual LED headlamps with pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitting door handles and unique dual-tone alloys. Also Read - Hyundai Venue N Line to launch on September 6 in India, will compete against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The EV features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in the same panel. Hyundai also offers more than 60 connected car features, like remote door lock/unlock, find my car, SOS/Emergency assistance, Valet mode, Stolen vehicle tracking, real-time traffic information, scheduled linked destination, seat ventilation control, Home-2-car with Alexa and Google voice assistant in Hindi and English.

The EV has ultra-fast charging capability. It can be charged from 10% – 80% in just 18 minutes using a 350kw DC charger.