News

Hyundai is building a factory in the metaverse, here's why

News

Hyundai plans to first apply the Meta-Factory concept to the HMGICS facility. Due to be completed at the end of 2022

metaverse

Image: Pixabay

The metaverse is expanding and companies are finding more and more ways to put this new ecosystem to use. Some are even trying to enhance their real-world capabilities using metaverse. Hyundai Motor Company is also taking a new step in this direction by partnering with Unity, a platform built for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Hyundai plans to set up a Meta-Factory using help from Unity. Also Read - CES 2022: How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight in Las Vegas

Under this new partnership, Hyundai will be making Unity a strategic partner to Hyundai. The MoU pertains to the fields of smart manufacturing, AI training and study as well as autonomous driving simulation. Also Read - 'India's first Metaverse' LOKA, gaming app showcased at Shark Tank India

Meta-Factory

How can a factory built in the metaverse help a real company? Also Read - CES 2022: Qualcomm, Microsoft working on a new chip for metaverse

According to Hyundai’s Meta-Factory concept, the company will have a digital twin of an actual factory. This factory will be built within a metaverse platform. The introduction of a Meta-Factory will allow Hyundai to test-run a factory virtually. This will help them to calculate the optimized plant operation, and enable plant managers to solve problems without having to physically visit the plant.

Other Reasons

Apart from the meta factory, Hyundai will also use a real-time 3D and virtual platform. It will be aimed at Hyundai customers, for services across sales, marketing, and customer experience. Under the metaverse platform, consumers will be able to test and engage various solutions digitally.

Hyundai plans to first apply the Meta-Factory concept to the HMGICS facility. Due to be completed at the end of 2022, HMGICS will study many advanced technologies and mobility services.

“HMGICS will become a manufacturing innovation “game changer” through this world class Meta-Factory collaboration”, said President Chi, “And HMGICS will lead the future innovation by introducing various technologies that will transform mobility paradigm through human-centered value chain innovation.”

Hyundai has announced that it will also pursue active partnership opportunities with other global companies such as Microsoft in order to further accelerate the advancement of “smart factory”.

“Real-time digital twins will permanently change how we live, work, shop and make a positive impact on our planet, representing a significant component of what is often referred to as the metaverse,” said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Unity. “Hyundai’s vision for the future, including the digital twin of factory operations, represents a significant technological step forward in manufacturing with unlimited potential in its efficiency.”

  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 9:01 AM IST

