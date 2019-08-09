comscore Hyundai Sonata hybrid car with solar roof charging launched
  Hyundai Sonata hybrid electric car uses solar roof for charging, just like the Lightyear One
Hyundai Sonata hybrid electric car uses solar roof for charging, just like the Lightyear One

Hyundai has launched its new Sonata hybrid car with a solar panel for charging.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Photo Credit - BBC

As we make a move towards cleaner and greener future, electric cars from Testa, Hyundai and others are making their presence felt. Just a few days ago, we told you about Lightyear One, an electric car with five square meters of solar panels. Now, Korean carmaker, Hyundai, has released its Sonata Hybrid electric car with a solar roof panel.

Hyundai Sonata hybrid sunroof detailed

The solar roof offers up to 60 percent of power to the car’s battery. This is considering one uses the solar roof for up to six hours a day, Hyundai said. The company added saying that the panel can offer enough power to the Hyundai Sonata hybrid to propel it for 1,300km (800 miles) in a year. According to a report on BBC, Hyundai panned to offer a solar roof as an optional extra on other models in the range.

In a report on Digital Trends, automobile journalist Stephen Edelstein said “Hybrids like the Sonata have smaller battery packs than all-electric cars, so a solar roof can make a bigger difference in charging. Solar cells add cost and weight to cars, and it’s unclear how effective they can be in the real world.”

Benefits of a solar sunroof

Fitting hybrid cars with solar panels could help boost fuel efficiency. It will also help in lowering down the carbon dioxide emissions, thus ensuring a greener environment. The Hyundai Sonata hybrid with solar-roof will go on sale in Korea and North America only. The company hasn’t revealed pricing yet. The Lightyear One is likely to go on sale sometime in 2021. It will cost around €149,000 (approximately Rs 11,507,848).

Lightyear One, the first prototype electric car unveiled by Lightyear, has a claimed range of 450 miles or around 725 km. The solar panels on the roof can charge the car with up to 12 km of range an hour.

