Hyundai's accumulated sales of electric cars top one million units globally

South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor Group said its total global sales of electric vehicles had exceeded 1 million units as of 2022, 11 years after the conglomerate entered the market, reports Yonhap news agency. Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. saw their accumulative sales of EVs reach 1.02 million units as of end-December, according to the automotive group, which launched the country's first all-electric car, the BlueOn, in July 2011.

Hyundai Motor accounted for 601,448 of the total sales of EVs so far, with its smaller sister Kia taking up 420,836 units, it added. In 2022 alone, the group sold 371,838 units of EVs, growing sharply from just 101,362 units tallied in 2019.

The most popular model so far was the Hyundai KONA EV with 256,907 units, followed by the Kia Niro EV with 200,302 units and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with 165,637 units, the data also showed.

Hyundai Motor Group, meanwhile, earlier said it plans to release 31 additional EV models by 2030 to reach annual sales of more than 3 million units.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India reported an 18.2 per cent increase in total sales at 57,852 units in December 2022. The company had sold 48,933 units in the same month in 2021, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement. Domestic sales grew by 20.2 per cent last month at 38,831 units as compared to 32,312 units in the year-ago month.

Exports also increased by 14.4 per cent at 19,021 units as against 16,621 units in December 2021, the company added. For the calendar year 2022, HMIL said it recorded its highest-ever domestic sales at 5,52,511 units with a growth of 9.4 per cent over 5,05,033 units posted in 2021.

Cumulative sales in 2022 stood at 7,00,811 units as against 6,35,413 units in 2021, a growth of 10.3 per cent. Exports grew by 13.7 per cent last year at 1,48,300 units as compared to 1,30,380 units in 2021, it added. HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg a strong product portfolio aligned with consumer trends has led to HMIL recording its highest-ever domestic sales in 2022.