ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Reliance Jio introduces unlimited data pack, allows users to live stream matches for free

Reliance Jio has just made a significant announcement for its subscribers who are cricket fans. According to the announcement, Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches live with the help of JioTV app. However, the more important part of this announcement is that the subscribers won’t have to pay anything to watch the cricket matches live and this is free of cost. The telecom giant is teaming up with HotStar for this offer providing its subscribers a benefit worth Rs 365. As part of the announcement, the company had the bragging rights to claim that no other telecom operator in India is offering such benefits to its users.

Given that Reliance Jio already provides free and live access to all the IPL and other BCCI matches with the help of its JioTV app, the inclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup may not seem all that surprising. In addition to free and live access to the matches, the company revealed that it will also allow its subscribers to play along “Jio Cricket Play Along” game on MyJio app. This game gives users a chance to win prizes while providing all the essential information regarding the World Cup including match schedules, scores, results, and more. This game is available for both Jio, as well as Non-Jio users.

Beyond this, Reliance Jio has also introduced a new data pack that is aimed at the Cricket World Cup. According to the announcement, this new “Cricket Season Data Pack” provides unlimited data for just Rs 251. To access the matches live and for free, users simply need to open their Hotstar app while using mobile data on Reliance Jio connection. In case they don’t have Hotstar app and open JioTV app to watch the matches, they will be redirected to Hotstar to watch the match.

In the announcement, the company clarified that the free part of the access to the match only refers to the subscription to access the match live. The mobile data used to access these matches will be calculated according to the data plan that the user has subscribed to. On this note, the Jio Cricket Season special data pack provides users with 102GB data at high speed for 51 days which translated to 2GB data per day.