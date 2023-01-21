comscore ICC loses Rs 20 crore in a phishing attack carried out by a US-based party
  • Home
  • News
  • Icc Loses Rs 20 Crore In A Phishing Attack Check Details
News

ICC loses Rs 20 crore in a phishing attack: Check details

News

In an online fraud, ICC has reportedly lost Rs 20 crore as it was duped into believing that the fraudster was some US-based vendor.

Highlights

  • ICC has fallen prey to an online phishing attack.
  • ICC has reportedly lost Rs 20 crore in the fraud.
  • ICC's Dubai office became the victim of the fraud.
ICC 2

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has become a victim of online fraud carried out by someone in the US acting as its vendor. ICC is reported to have lost Rs 20 crore in the fraud for which investigations have begun. Also Read - Infinix Note 12i with 33W fast charging to launch on January 25 in India

ICC falls prey to a phishing attack, ends up losing Rs 20 crore

It’s official that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has ended up transferring Rs 20 crore to someone in the US, which claimed themselves to be a usual ICC vendor. Also Read - BharOS: Everything you need to know about India's Indigenous OS

How the scam worked? Also Read - Govt. announces new guidelines for social media influencers doing paid promotions

How it worked is that someone from the US acted as the vendor of ICC and emailed ICC using a fake email address. This scam is stated as the BEC scam, which is a form of phishing.

Apparently, ICC didn’t check the email ID and ended up giving Rs 20 crore only to know later that it was duped.

As per reports, the US-based party contacted the Dubai office of the Cricket Council. And, ICC’s CFO is said to have carried out the transaction. Currently, it is unclear whether the wire transfer was done one time or multiple transfers were done.

There’s complete silence by ICC on this matter. However, the investigation has begun so we should get more deets soon.

What is a BEC scam?

BEC scam is a form of phishing where criminals email acting as if they are from a known and official source. They then deceive others into transferring funds or other sensitive information. BEC stands for Business Email Compromise.

What is phishing? 

Phishing is a type of attack where criminals steal user data, credentials, and other sensitive information over email or messaging.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2023 6:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    Infinix Note 12i India launch date confirmed
    News
    Infinix Note 12i India launch date confirmed
    BharOS is here: All you need to know

    Features

    BharOS is here: All you need to know

    Govt. release new endorsement guidelines for social media influencers

    News

    Govt. release new endorsement guidelines for social media influencers

    How to record calls with Oppo's ODialer

    How To

    How to record calls with Oppo's ODialer

    Apple's HomePod mini and iMac get price hike in India

    Mobiles

    Apple's HomePod mini and iMac get price hike in India

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    ICC falls prey to a phishing attack, loses Rs 20 crore

    Infinix Note 12i India launch date confirmed

    BharOS is here: All you need to know

    Govt. release new endorsement guidelines for social media influencers

    Reliance Jio announces two new 2.5GB per day recharge plans

    BharOS is here: All you need to know

    Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

    iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

    INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

      Features

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

      News

      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?