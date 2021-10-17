comscore ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to Watch Livestream, Full Schedule, Timings, Match List, Live Telecast Channel
  • Home
  • News
  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel
News

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel

News

Team India's first warm-up match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be against England on Monday (October 18). India will take on Australia in the second warm-up match on Wednesday (October 20).

icc t20 world cup 2021

crickettimes.com

After the successful completion of IPL, the T20 World Cup is set to begin on Sunday. The team includes India, England, and West Indies. It is the seventh season of the T20 World Cup, which was to be held in India. But due to Corona pandemic, the match is being organized in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), however the host of the match is India. Also Read - ICC 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup: Google doodle celebrates the tournament with interactive game

Warm-up India match

Team India’s first warm-up match in the T20 World Cup will be against England on Monday (October 18). India will take on Australia in the second warm-up match on Wednesday (October 20). Also Read - Cricketers choose Facebook, Twitter to react to the India vs Australia semi final

Both the warm-up matches of the Indian cricket team will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. The first warm match of the Indian team will start at 7.30 pm. At the same time, the second practice match of India begins at 3.30 pm. Also Read - Twitter celebrates India's resounding win against Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 quarter-finals

In Hindi and English commentary, Team India’s T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 3). You can watch the online live streaming of the Indian team’s T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches on Disney + Hotstar.

icc world cup, world cup 2021, t20 world cup, t20 2021, t20 world cup 2021, t20 match, t20 2021 match list, icc t20 match list, india match, india pakistan match, icc t20 india pakistan match, icc t20 schedule, icc t20 2021 timing, icc t20 match timing, icc t20 2021 disney plus hotstar

icc cricket.com

Qualifier round

The Qualifier Round is starting from today in the ICC T20 World Cup. Today the first match in this round will be played between Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG). After this, there will be a match between Bangladesh and Scotland from 7.30 pm.

Under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, Team India will start its T20 campaign against Pakistan in this tournament on October 24.

Where to watch

Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of practice matches on Star Sports while the live streaming of these matches can be seen on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup is being organized for the first time in the last five years. The last time it was organized in 2016, and the West Indies team became the champion.

4-4 teams divided into 2 groups, and two teams from these two groups will qualify for the next round and join 8 teams divided into two teams. The main round matches of the World Cup will starts from October 24. There will be 6-6 teams in two groups. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Star Network has the rights for live telecasting the T20 World Cup. Apart from the Indian subcontinent, live telecasts of these matches will be telecast on the same network in other countries, including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

You can watch the live telecast of all matches on Star Sports 2 Hindi channels. Additionally, you can also watch live streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. You will also enjoy T20 World Cup matches in theaters this year as well. For cricket fans, T20 World Cup matches will be shown on the big screen in 75 cinemas across 35 cities, including the capital Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Match and team list schedule

DATE

 MATCH TIME STAGE

VENUE

October 17

 Oman vs Papua New Guinea 03:30 PM Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 17

 Bangladesh vs Scotland 07:30 PM Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 18

 Ireland vs the Netherlands 03:30 PM Round 1 Abu Dhabi
October 18 Sri Lanka vs Namibia 07:30 PM Round 1

Abu Dhabi

October 19

 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 03:30 PM Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat

October 19

 Oman vs Bangladesh 07:30 PM Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat

October 20

 Namibia vs the Netherlands 03:30 PM Round 1 Abu Dhabi

October 20

 Sri Lanka vs Ireland 07:30 PM Round 1 Abu Dhabi
October 21 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 03:30 PM Round 1

Al Almerat, Muscat

October 21

 Oman vs Scotland 07:30 PM Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat
October 22 Namibia vs Ireland 03:30 PM Round 1

Abu Dhabi

October 22

 Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands 07:30 PM Round 1 Abu Dhabi

October 23

 Australia vs South Africa 03:30 PM Super 12 Abu Dhabi

October 23

 England vs West Indies 07:30 PM Super 12

Abu Dhabi

October 24

 A1 vs B2 03:30 PM Super 12 Sharjah

October 24

 India vs Pakistan 07:30 PM Super 12 Dubai

October 25

Afghanistan vs B1

 07:30 PM Super 12 Sharjah

October 26

South Africa vs West Indies

 03:30 PM Super 12 Dubai

October 26

Pakistan vs New Zealand

 07:30 PM Super 12 Sharjah
October 27 England vs B2

03:30 PM

 Super 12 Abu Dhabi

October 27

 B1 vs A2 07:30 PM Super 12 Abu Dhabi

October 28

Australia vs A1

07:30 PM

 Super 12 Dubai
October 29

West Indies vs B2

03:30 PM

 Super 12 Sharjah
October 29

Afghanistan vs Pakistan

07:30 PM

 Super 12 Dubai
October 30 South Africa vs A1

03:30 PM

 Super 12 Sharjah
October 30 England vs Australia 07:30 PM

Super 12

 Dubai
October 31

Afghanistan vs A2

0:30 PM

 Super 12 Abu Dhabi
October 31

India vs New Zealand

07:30 PM

 Super 12 Dubai
November 1 England vs A1 07:30 PM

Super 12

 Sharjah
November 2 South Africa vs B2

03:30 PM

Super 12

 Abu Dhabi
November 2 Pakistan vs A2

07:30 PM

Super 12

 Abu Dhabi
November 3

New Zealand vs B1

03:30 PM

 Super 12 Dubai
November 3

India vs Afghanistan

07:30 PM

 Super 12 Abu Dhabi
November 4 Australia vs B2 03:30 PM

Super 12

 Dubai
November 4

West Indies vs A1

07:30 PM

 Super 12 Abu Dhabi
November 5 New Zealand vs A2 03:30 PM Super 12

Sharjah

November 5

 India vs B1 07:30 PM Super 12 Dubai

November 6

 Australia vs West Indies 03:30 PM Super 12 Abu Dhabi

November 6

England vs South Africa

 07:30 PM Super 12 Sharjah

November 7

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

 03:30 PM Super 12 Abu Dhabi
November 7 Pakistan vs B1

07:30 PM

 Super 12 Sharjah
November 8 India vs A2 07:30 PM

Super 12

 Dubai

November 10

 Semi-Final 1 07:30 PM Play-off Abu Dhabi

November 11

Semi-Final 2

07:30 PM

 Play-off Dubai
November 14

Final

07:30 PM

 Final Dubai

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 17, 2021 2:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel
News
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro new images leak ahead of October 19 launch: Specifications, price, more

News

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro new images leak ahead of October 19 launch: Specifications, price, more

How to record screen on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, other Android phones

How To

How to record screen on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, other Android phones

Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in October 2021: Asus VivoBook 15, Avita PURA, more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in October 2021: Asus VivoBook 15, Avita PURA, more

Best laptops to buy under Rs 35,000 in October 2021: Asus VivoBook 15, Avita PURA, more

Photo Gallery

Best laptops to buy under Rs 35,000 in October 2021: Asus VivoBook 15, Avita PURA, more

Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

Photo Gallery

Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro new images leak ahead of October 19 launch: Specifications, price, more

How to record screen on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, other Android phones

OnePlus 9RT India price leaks: A quick look at full specifications, China pricing

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which offers better value?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

Related Topics

Related Stories

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel

News

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel
How to watch India vs New Zealand online

News

How to watch India vs New Zealand online
BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

News

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
World Cup TV Dhamaka Sale top deals

Deals

World Cup TV Dhamaka Sale top deals
How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC

News

How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर दिवाली लॉगिन इवेंट में यूजर्स को डेली मिलेगा रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire में इस महीने कैसे मिलेंगे फ्री डायमंड? जानें सभी तरीके

Free Fire Diwali event: आज फ्री में इस तरह क्लेम करें Diamond Royale Voucher

OnePlus 9RT की कीमत भारत में लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा और 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग

Garena Free Fire में इन 5 गन-स्किन को पाना है बेहद मुश्किल

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000
Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18

News

Apple Event 2021: MacBook Pro with M1X chipset to launch on October 18
iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more

News

iPhone 13 Mini performs better than iPhone 12 Pro which costs Rs 50,000 more
OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch date, expected specs and features

News

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel
News
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro new images leak ahead of October 19 launch: Specifications, price, more

News

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro new images leak ahead of October 19 launch: Specifications, price, more
How to record screen on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, other Android phones

How To

How to record screen on Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, other Android phones
OnePlus 9RT India price leaks: A quick look at full specifications, China pricing

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT India price leaks: A quick look at full specifications, China pricing
Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

Mobiles

Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers