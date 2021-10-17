ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel

After the successful completion of IPL, the T20 World Cup is set to begin on Sunday. The team includes India, England, and West Indies. It is the seventh season of the T20 World Cup, which was to be held in India. But due to Corona pandemic, the match is being organized in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), however the host of the match is India. Also Read - ICC 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup: Google doodle celebrates the tournament with interactive game
Warm-up India match
Team India's first warm-up match in the T20 World Cup will be against England on Monday (October 18). India will take on Australia in the second warm-up match on Wednesday (October 20).
Both the warm-up matches of the Indian cricket team will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. The first warm match of the Indian team will start at 7.30 pm. At the same time, the second practice match of India begins at 3.30 pm.
In Hindi and English commentary, Team India’s T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 3). You can watch the online live streaming of the Indian team’s T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches on Disney + Hotstar.
Qualifier round
The Qualifier Round is starting from today in the ICC T20 World Cup. Today the first match in this round will be played between Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG). After this, there will be a match between Bangladesh and Scotland from 7.30 pm.
Under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, Team India will start its T20 campaign against Pakistan in this tournament on October 24.
Where to watch
Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of practice matches on Star Sports while the live streaming of these matches can be seen on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup is being organized for the first time in the last five years. The last time it was organized in 2016, and the West Indies team became the champion.
4-4 teams divided into 2 groups, and two teams from these two groups will qualify for the next round and join 8 teams divided into two teams. The main round matches of the World Cup will starts from October 24. There will be 6-6 teams in two groups. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.
Star Network has the rights for live telecasting the T20 World Cup. Apart from the Indian subcontinent, live telecasts of these matches will be telecast on the same network in other countries, including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.
You can watch the live telecast of all matches on Star Sports 2 Hindi channels. Additionally, you can also watch live streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. You will also enjoy T20 World Cup matches in theaters this year as well. For cricket fans, T20 World Cup matches will be shown on the big screen in 75 cinemas across 35 cities, including the capital Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.
Match and team list schedule
|
DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|STAGE
|
VENUE
|
October 17
|Oman vs Papua New Guinea
|03:30 PM
|Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 17
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|07:30 PM
|Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 18
|Ireland vs the Netherlands
|03:30 PM
|Round 1
|Abu Dhabi
|October 18
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|07:30 PM
|Round 1
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 19
|Scotland vs Papua New Guinea
|03:30 PM
|Round 1
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 19
|Oman vs Bangladesh
|07:30 PM
|Round 1
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 20
|Namibia vs the Netherlands
|03:30 PM
|Round 1
|Abu Dhabi
|
October 20
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|07:30 PM
|Round 1
|Abu Dhabi
|October 21
|Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
|03:30 PM
|Round 1
|
Al Almerat, Muscat
|
October 21
|Oman vs Scotland
|07:30 PM
|Round 1
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|October 22
|Namibia vs Ireland
|03:30 PM
|Round 1
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 22
|Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands
|07:30 PM
|Round 1
|Abu Dhabi
|
October 23
|Australia vs South Africa
|03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|
October 23
|England vs West Indies
|07:30 PM
|Super 12
|
Abu Dhabi
|
October 24
|A1 vs B2
|03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Sharjah
|
October 24
|India vs Pakistan
|07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Dubai
|
October 25
|
Afghanistan vs B1
|07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Sharjah
|
October 26
|
South Africa vs West Indies
|03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Dubai
|
October 26
|
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Sharjah
|October 27
|England vs B2
|
03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|
October 27
|B1 vs A2
|07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|
October 28
|
Australia vs A1
|
07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Dubai
|October 29
|
West Indies vs B2
|
03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Sharjah
|October 29
|
Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|
07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Dubai
|October 30
|South Africa vs A1
|
03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Sharjah
|October 30
|England vs Australia
|07:30 PM
|
Super 12
|Dubai
|October 31
|
Afghanistan vs A2
|
0:30 PM
|Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|October 31
|
India vs New Zealand
|
07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Dubai
|November 1
|England vs A1
|07:30 PM
|
Super 12
|Sharjah
|November 2
|South Africa vs B2
|
03:30 PM
|
Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|November 2
|Pakistan vs A2
|
07:30 PM
|
Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|November 3
|
New Zealand vs B1
|
03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Dubai
|November 3
|
India vs Afghanistan
|
07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|November 4
|Australia vs B2
|03:30 PM
|
Super 12
|Dubai
|November 4
|
West Indies vs A1
|
07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|November 5
|New Zealand vs A2
|03:30 PM
|Super 12
|
Sharjah
|
November 5
|India vs B1
|07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Dubai
|
November 6
|Australia vs West Indies
|03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|
November 6
|
England vs South Africa
|07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Sharjah
|
November 7
|
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|03:30 PM
|Super 12
|Abu Dhabi
|November 7
|Pakistan vs B1
|
07:30 PM
|Super 12
|Sharjah
|November 8
|India vs A2
|07:30 PM
|
Super 12
|Dubai
|
November 10
|Semi-Final 1
|07:30 PM
|Play-off
|Abu Dhabi
|
November 11
|
Semi-Final 2
|
07:30 PM
|Play-off
|Dubai
|November 14
|
Final
|
07:30 PM
|Final
|Dubai