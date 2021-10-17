ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch Livestream, full schedule, timings, match list, live telecast channel

After the successful completion of IPL, the T20 World Cup is set to begin on Sunday. The team includes India, England, and West Indies. It is the seventh season of the T20 World Cup, which was to be held in India. But due to Corona pandemic, the match is being organized in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), however the host of the match is India. Also Read - ICC 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup: Google doodle celebrates the tournament with interactive game

Warm-up India match

Team India’s first warm-up match in the T20 World Cup will be against England on Monday (October 18). India will take on Australia in the second warm-up match on Wednesday (October 20). Also Read - Cricketers choose Facebook, Twitter to react to the India vs Australia semi final

Both the warm-up matches of the Indian cricket team will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. The first warm match of the Indian team will start at 7.30 pm. At the same time, the second practice match of India begins at 3.30 pm. Also Read - Twitter celebrates India's resounding win against Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 quarter-finals

In Hindi and English commentary, Team India’s T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 3). You can watch the online live streaming of the Indian team’s T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches on Disney + Hotstar.

Qualifier round

The Qualifier Round is starting from today in the ICC T20 World Cup. Today the first match in this round will be played between Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG). After this, there will be a match between Bangladesh and Scotland from 7.30 pm.

Under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, Team India will start its T20 campaign against Pakistan in this tournament on October 24.

Where to watch

Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of practice matches on Star Sports while the live streaming of these matches can be seen on Hotstar. The T20 World Cup is being organized for the first time in the last five years. The last time it was organized in 2016, and the West Indies team became the champion.

4-4 teams divided into 2 groups, and two teams from these two groups will qualify for the next round and join 8 teams divided into two teams. The main round matches of the World Cup will starts from October 24. There will be 6-6 teams in two groups. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The stage is set for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021! Co-hosts Oman will take on Papua New Guinea in the opening clash 💪 Hear what the players have to say ahead of the exciting game 👇 https://t.co/dWdpXLJald — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup21) October 17, 2021

Star Network has the rights for live telecasting the T20 World Cup. Apart from the Indian subcontinent, live telecasts of these matches will be telecast on the same network in other countries, including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

You can watch the live telecast of all matches on Star Sports 2 Hindi channels. Additionally, you can also watch live streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. You will also enjoy T20 World Cup matches in theaters this year as well. For cricket fans, T20 World Cup matches will be shown on the big screen in 75 cinemas across 35 cities, including the capital Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Match and team list schedule