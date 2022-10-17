ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming in India online Apps, Websites free

India will start its ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on 23 October. The T20 World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar. Star Sports Network will live broadcast the matches. Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming all the matches. There are now three subscription tiers available for Disney+ Hotstar. The entry-level package is branded as Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, and it costs Rs 499 per year. The Disney+ Hostar Super Rs 899 plan would allow you to view all Disney and Hotstar content on two devices at the same time. In additon, Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription of Rs 1499 per year offers 4K streaming quality.

Ravi Shastri has full faith in India’s ability to deliver at the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022. More ➡️ https://t.co/0OY7219a4l pic.twitter.com/P0ZxciUqUF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 13, 2022

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 for Free

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

Plans for Airtel Users

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

Plans for Vi Users

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: India Matches

October 23- India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne- 1:30 PM IST

October 27- India vs A2 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney- 4:30 PM

October 30- India vs South Africa at Perth Stadium, Perth- 12:30 PM

November 2- India vs Bangladesh at Adelaide, Adelaide- 1:30 PM

November 6- India vs B1 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne- 1:30 PM

India T20 WC Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.