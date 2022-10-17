comscore ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming in India online Apps, Websites free
  • Home
  • News
  • Icc T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 Heres How To Watch The Icc T20 World Cup Live Streaming In India Online Apps Websites Free
News

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Here's how to watch the ICC T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming in India online Apps, Websites free

News

The T20 World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar. Star Sports Network will live broadcast the matches.

Highlights

  • India will start its ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on 23 October.
  • The T20 World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.
  • On November 6, India will play their final group stage match against the group B winner.
ICC_T20_WorldCup_2022

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming in India online Apps, Websites free

India will start its ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on 23 October. The T20 World Cup 2022 will be live-streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar. Star Sports Network will live broadcast the matches. Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming all the matches. There are now three subscription tiers available for Disney+ Hotstar. The entry-level package is branded as Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, and it costs Rs 499 per year. The Disney+ Hostar Super Rs 899 plan would allow you to view all Disney and Hotstar content on two devices at the same time. In additon, Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription of Rs 1499 per year offers 4K streaming quality.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 for Free

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity
Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity
Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity
Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity
Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity
Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity
Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity
Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

Plans for Airtel Users

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity
Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity
Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

Plans for Vi Users

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity
Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule: India Matches

October 23- India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne- 1:30 PM IST

October 27- India vs A2 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney- 4:30 PM

October 30- India vs South Africa at Perth Stadium, Perth- 12:30 PM

November 2- India vs Bangladesh at Adelaide, Adelaide- 1:30 PM

November 6- India vs B1 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne- 1:30 PM

India T20 WC Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 5:08 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming in India online Apps, Websites free
News
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming in India online Apps, Websites free
Realme 10 Pro+ will feature a 5,000mAh typical battery

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro+ will feature a 5,000mAh typical battery

OnePlus 9R, 9RT get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update

Mobiles

OnePlus 9R, 9RT get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update

Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G in India

Telecom

Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G in India

Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos coming to Mercedes cars

automobile

Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos coming to Mercedes cars

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup LIVE Streaming in India online Apps, Websites free

OnePlus 9R, 9RT get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update

Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G in India

Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos coming to Mercedes cars

Moto E22s launched in India: Check price, specs

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More