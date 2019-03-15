comscore
Idea Cellular offers 1 year free Amazon Prime with Nirvana postpaid plans

Vodafone and Amazon already have an existing partnership running for Vodafone Red customers.

  • Published: March 15, 2019 6:47 PM IST
Idea Cellular has announced one-year free Amazon Prime membership access for select Nirvana postpaid plan customers. The parent company Vodafone-Idea is synchronizing in terms of offers now, as Vodafone and Amazon already have an existing partnership running for Vodafone Red customers.

Idea postpaid customers with Nirvana plans of Rs 399 and above will be eligible for Amazon Prime membership (worth Rs 999) as part of their plan benefits. To remind you, Amazon Prime subscription allows access to premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video including Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regional movies, TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programs, and Prime Original series.

“Through this strategic relationship with Amazon Prime, we are further strengthening our content proposition and our commitment to offer the best to our customers. It provides them access to an extensive library of diverse and high-quality original content – thousands of movies, videos, TV shows and ad-free music on the go,” said Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

It also offers Amazon Prime Music ad-free streaming and unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in over 20 languages. Consumers also get access to free eBooks and unlimited free one and two day delivery, exclusive launches, early access to sale events and many more discounts on Amazon.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Idea and make Amazon Prime available to even more customers. Idea Nirvana postpaid customers can now experience Amazon Prime as a part of their plan, which provides customers an unparalleled combination of shopping and entertainment benefits,” said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India.

Here’s how eligible Idea Nirvana postpaid customers can avail the free Amazon Prime:

Step 1: Download the Idea Movies & TV app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Generate OTP & validate by entering mobile number

Step 2: Click on the special Idea – Amazon offer banner and activate the offer without any extra cost.

