Idea Cellular ‘Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program’ launched: A look at eligibility, benefits

Indian telecom companies have been fighting the price vs data war for a couple of years, and now, they are trying other means to lure users. Airtel recently launched its new Airtel Thanks scheme where loyal subscribers are rewarded with free Netflix subscription, access to ZEE5 content, and Amazon Prime subscription. And while this program is only for Airtel postpaid users, Idea Cellular has come up with a reward program for its prepaid users.

Called ‘Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program’ it isn’t known to many people. And while the benefits may not be as attractive as the ones that Airtel users get, it may still interest some users. Spotted by TelecomTalk, there are three tiers for the ‘Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program’ – Gold, Platinum, and Titanium. Here’s a look at eligibility details and benefits.

Idea Select Gold Program

The basic privilege program for prepaid subscribers starts with Gold tier. To be eligible for this, you must be an Idea Cellular user for at least three months, with minimum monthly usage of Rs 375, and average of Rs 725. In terms of benefits, Idea will offer faster connect time when you call up the customer care. Also, when you move cities, you will be given preferential status.

Users can also get 20 percent discount on movie tickets, maximum up to Rs 100, which you can redeem from My Idea app. Moreover, eligible users can also enjoy Idea Select Deals from more than 100 brands across travel, fashion, footwear, fashion and more.

Idea Select Platinum Program

For platinum tier, one must be an Idea prepaid subscriber for at least three months, with minimum usage of Rs 725 and average usage of at least Rs 1,500. Besides faster resolution to your queries and quick customer care connect, users under Platinum program will be able to enjoy 1 complimentary matinee movie ticket every month from BookMyShow (maximum ticket price up to Rs 150). Rest of the benefits are similar as the ones you get with the Gold program.

Idea Select Titanium Program

Finally, you have the titanium tier where one must be an Idea prepaid subscriber for at least three months, and have average monthly usage of Rs 3,000. While the benefits such as faster customer care connect, and quicker query resolution along with Idea Select Deals remain the same as platinum tier, there is one added advantage here. Titanium tier users get two complimentary matinee movie tickets free every month (maximum Rs 150 per ticket) from BookMyShow.