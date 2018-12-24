comscore
Idea Cellular debuts Rs 392 prepaid recharge, Rs 399 plan revised to offer 84 days validity

These plans offer up to 1.4GB daily data and up to 84 days validity.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 5:13 PM IST
The price vs data war in the telecom industry has reached a stage where soon after one operator revises its plan, the other follows the suit. Recently, Vodafone revised two prepaid plans and also added one to the list, and Airtel followed the suit. Now, it’s the turn of Idea Cellular, which recently merged with Vodafone to form a new entity called Vodafone Idea.

Spotted by Telecom Talk, Idea Cellular has debuted a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 392 which offers a validity of 60 days, and 1.4GB 3G / 4G data daily. This means, users can download a total of up to 84GB data through the validity period. The prepaid plan also comes with unlimited calling benefit, and 100 local and national SMS daily.

Along with introducing the Rs 392 prepaid plan, the telco also revised its Rs 399 prepaid plan to offer 84 days validity, 1GB daily data and unlimited calls. Earlier this plan used to offer 1.4GB daily data and a validity of 70 days. So, Idea Cellular had increased the validity by 14 days, and decreased daily data by 400MB.

There is, however, a catch with unlimited calling. While Airtel and Reliance Jio offer unlimited calling without any FUP, the Idea Cellular plan does come with limits. Daily calling is restricted to 250 minutes, whereas weekly calling is limited to 1,000 minutes. Additionally, users can only make voice calls to 100 unique numbers. Once the daily limit is hit, outgoing calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute.

With the latest revision, the Rs 399 plans from Vodafone, Airtel and Idea Cellular, all offer the same benefits, including the validity and daily data. The only thing that changes is Airtel offers virtually unlimited calling, whereas Vodafone Idea has an FUP.

