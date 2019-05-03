Idea prepaid subscribers get 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days: All you need to know

It seems that Idea Cellular is planning to gain some customers by offering a tempting plan. The telecom company has unveiled a new plan for its prepaid subscribers, which offers year-long data and call benefits. Idea will reportedly give eligible customers free unlimited calling benefits and 1.5GB of daily data benefits, which will be valid for 365 days. However, this plan is only valid for those Idea subscribers who apply for a Citi credit card from the offer webpage on Idea website.

Furthermore, once you receive your Citi credit card, you will have to spend at least Rs 4,000 using the credit card, but within 30 days of getting it, TelecomTalk reports. In addition to that, there is no restriction or rule on how you spend the Rs 4,000. Idea subscribers can even spend the amount in one go or cumulatively in the 30 days after receiving the card. After this, you will be eligible to avail the benefits of Idea’s year-long benefits meant for prepaid users.

If you are really interested in this offer, then you need to hurry up as this year-long benefit prepaid plan offer will be live for a limited period only, as per the cited source. The report also stated that “unlike the other offers which Vodafone Idea is launching after its merger, this one will only apply to Idea prepaid subscribers only. The subscriber who would like to opt for this scheme would have to ensure that they buy a Rewards, IOC, Cashback and Premier Miles Credit card only.”

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

Additionally, this offer is only valid on circles like Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Secunderabad, Chennai, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Moreover, you will only be able to avail this offer if your age is 23 years. This year-long prepaid benefits plan is already live and will last till July 31, 2019. This means that this offer will remain live for three months. Do note that once you get this offer, your previous unlimited plan benefit will get forfeited.