Huawei Kirin 990 SoC with integrated 5G goes official

At the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin, Huawei has taken the wraps off its new Kirin 990 SoC. Samsung recently announced the Exynos 980 SoC with embedded 5G modem. But it is built on 8nm node. The Huawei Kirin 990 SoC is built around 7nm+ EUV node and comes with an integrated 5G modem. Here is all you need to know.

“Kirin 990 (5G) is the world’s first 5G SoC, and it will enable end-users to access superb 5G connectivity experience one step ahead in the first year of 5G commercialization. To meet users’ requirements for enhanced 5G experiences in the 5G era, Kirin 990 (5G) has been fully upgraded in terms of performance and power efficiency, AI computing, and ISP, extending mobile phone experiences to a new level,” said Huawei CEO Richard Yu.

Huawei Kirin 990 SoC detailed

The Kirin 990 SoC comes with 10.3 billion transistors. Talking about CPU, there are two powerful Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.86GHz. Then you have two Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.36Ghz, and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.95GHz. The chipset also comes with a 16-core Mali G76 GPU which should offer enough power for smooth mobile gaming experience.

5G upload and download speeds

The Huawei Kirin 990 5G SoC can deliver speeds up to 2.3Gbps (downlink) and up to 1.25Gbps (uplink). In comparison, the Snapdragon X55 modem can achieve speeds up to 7Gbps. However, that’s because Qualcomm supports faster mmWave technology, whereas Huawei doesn’t. Moreover, Qualcomm is yet to announce the CPU with integrated 5G.

Huawei Kirin 990 SoC AI

Huawei mentioned that the new chipset also comes with a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit). It can be used for voice and face recognition tasks. There is a dual-core NPU and a single core for other low power applications.

Kirin 990 SoC camera support

The new chipset comes with 5th-gen image signal process to enable new DSLR-level noise reduction tech. Huawei says this is the first on a smartphone. It will support new camera sensors up to 64-megapixel resolution. The chipset will also offer 4K 60FPS encoding and decoding. The new chipset is likely to power the upcoming Mate X and Mate 30 series smartphones that are due to launch on September 19 in Munich.