Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 8,7 and 6 series
IFA 2019: Qualcomm announces 5G SoCs for Snapdragon 7 and 6 series

With the new announcement, Qualcomm is looking to bring 5G to affordable smartphones. Here is all we know so far.

  • Published: September 6, 2019 6:51 PM IST
qualcomm stock photo

Credit - Qualcomm

After Samsung announced the Exynos 980 SoC with integrated 5G, even Huawei unveiled its Kirin 990 SoC. Now, at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin, Qualcomm has announced its plans of expanding the 5G portfolio. The chipmaker said that it will be integrating 5G connectivity into the upcoming 7-series and 6-series SoC. Devices powered by this chipset will make way to the markets in 2020. Here is all we know so far.

Qualcomm IFA 2019 announcement detailed

To begin with, Qualcomm announced the world’s first 5G chipset that will incorporate a modem, RF transceiver and RF Front-end. The company will be calling it Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System. The chipset will use a “system-level approach” which will help in achieving “high 5G performance” while using power more efficiently.

The current version of the chipset, Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, employs the Snapdragon X55 5G modem. It supports both Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks. The new component is being billed as a modem to antenna 5G solution. It is now being shipped to phone manufacturers and we will dee it in 5G PCs, mobile hotspots, tablets and other commercial products later this year.

Qualcomm expanding 5G to Snapdragon 7 and 6 series

Qualcomm also mentioned that it is planning to expand 5G offering on Snapdragon 7 series and 6 series in 2020. The SoCs will include Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System. Currently, the Snapdragon 855 SoC is powered 5G devices globally. Later this year, the company will also announce the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform, and it is also expected to come with 5G support.

According to a report on PhoneArena, around 12 OEMs are already working on 5G devices that will be equipped with Snapdragon 7-series 5G mobile platform. The list of companies include Motorola, Vivo, Redmi, Realme and Oppo to name a few.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 6:51 PM IST

