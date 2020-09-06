comscore IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, wireless headphones with ANC, and more
News

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, wireless headphones with ANC, and more

News

The company also wants to expand its "IoT" product portfolio in key markets with the launch of all these new products. Let's check out the information around the 55-inch Realme Smart TV, Buds Air Pro, and Buds Wireless P here.

  • Published: September 6, 2020 8:15 PM IST
realme logo bgr india

Realme has announced multiple new products at its IFA 2020 press event. During the event, Realme showcased several products across a multitude of categories. Some of these products include a 55-inch Smart TV, new audio products, and other IoT devices. The company is also planning to launch two audio products including a pair of TWS (true wireless) headphones and Over-the-ear neckband design wireless headphones. The biggest appeal of the new headphones is that they will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

All these products will make their way to the market in the coming months. Furthermore, the company also wants to expand its “IoT” product portfolio in key markets with the launch of all these new products. Let’s check out the information around the 55-inch Realme Smart TV, Buds Air Pro, and Buds Wireless P here. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11: Price, specifications

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 55-inch Smart TV

The 55-inch Smart TV is the largest Smart TV that the company has launched in the market. Looking back, the company has only launched two Smart TVs in the market with 32 and 43-inch panels. The screen on the latest Smart TV offers 108% coverage of the wide NTSC color gamut along with 4K (Ultra HD) resolution. It will also support the HDR with Android TV 9 Pie operating system. The company has not disclosed all the technical details of its latest Smart TV. However, the 55-inch variant seems similar to its existing models. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

New wireless headphones

Realme has not yet revealed the complete specifications and technical characteristics of its new audio products. However, we do know the names and key features of the upcoming wireless audio products. First up, the Realme Buds Air Pro will come in a TWS format. Meanwhile, the Buds Wireless P will feature a neckband design. The most significant upgrade will be their support for active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. They are likely to offer a have competitive price tag and hit the Indian market first.

Realme plans for Europe’s smartphone segment

During IFA 2020, Realme also announced plans for the European market. The company has already established itself in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, Poland, Greece, the Czech Republic, Spain, France, and Italy. However, it plans to enter other European markets in the fall. Madhav Sheth, will head the expansion in European market. Previously, he was the CEO of Realme India.

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Also Read

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Realme has ambitious plans to expand in Europe. The company believes that by the end of 2021, it will be among the top five phone manufacturers on the Continent. Realme plans to introduce 10 smartphones to Europe, including the upcoming Narzo 20 series.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 6, 2020 8:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google Maps uses AI tech to improve future traffic prediction
News
Google Maps uses AI tech to improve future traffic prediction
Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs

News

Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed in 3C listing

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed in 3C listing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Wireless Charging Trio launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Wireless Charging Trio launched

These Samsung Galaxy users having trouble with GPS, many complain

News

These Samsung Galaxy users having trouble with GPS, many complain

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more

Google Maps uses AI tech to improve future traffic prediction

Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed in 3C listing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Wireless Charging Trio launched

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more

News

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more
Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update

News

Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update
Poco M2 display and RAM features confirmed ahead of launch: Check details

News

Poco M2 display and RAM features confirmed ahead of launch: Check details
Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11

News

Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile अभी भी खेल पा रहे हैं प्लेयर्स, लेकिन पहले जैसा एक्सपीरियंस नहीं...!

Jio Effect: Airtel Xstream बंडल प्लान के तहत 499 रुपये में अनलिमिटिड डाटा

Vivo V20 SE फोन Snapdragon 665 SoC और 8GB रैम के साथ स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi के फाउंडर ने दिखाई मोबाइल लैब, 1800 स्मार्टफोन पर चल रही है टेस्टिंग

OPPO जल्द ही 55-inch और 65-inch स्मार्ट TV करेगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more
News
IFA 2020: Realme launches a 55-inch 4K Smart TV, more
Google Maps uses AI tech to improve future traffic prediction

News

Google Maps uses AI tech to improve future traffic prediction
Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs

News

Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp bugs
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed in 3C listing

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed in 3C listing
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Wireless Charging Trio launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Wireless Charging Trio launched

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers