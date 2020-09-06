Realme has announced multiple new products at its IFA 2020 press event. During the event, Realme showcased several products across a multitude of categories. Some of these products include a 55-inch Smart TV, new audio products, and other IoT devices. The company is also planning to launch two audio products including a pair of TWS (true wireless) headphones and Over-the-ear neckband design wireless headphones. The biggest appeal of the new headphones is that they will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

All these products will make their way to the market in the coming months. Furthermore, the company also wants to expand its “IoT” product portfolio in key markets with the launch of all these new products. Let’s check out the information around the 55-inch Realme Smart TV, Buds Air Pro, and Buds Wireless P here. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11: Price, specifications

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 55-inch Smart TV

The 55-inch Smart TV is the largest Smart TV that the company has launched in the market. Looking back, the company has only launched two Smart TVs in the market with 32 and 43-inch panels. The screen on the latest Smart TV offers 108% coverage of the wide NTSC color gamut along with 4K (Ultra HD) resolution. It will also support the HDR with Android TV 9 Pie operating system. The company has not disclosed all the technical details of its latest Smart TV. However, the 55-inch variant seems similar to its existing models. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

New wireless headphones

Realme has not yet revealed the complete specifications and technical characteristics of its new audio products. However, we do know the names and key features of the upcoming wireless audio products. First up, the Realme Buds Air Pro will come in a TWS format. Meanwhile, the Buds Wireless P will feature a neckband design. The most significant upgrade will be their support for active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. They are likely to offer a have competitive price tag and hit the Indian market first.

Realme plans for Europe’s smartphone segment

During IFA 2020, Realme also announced plans for the European market. The company has already established itself in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, Poland, Greece, the Czech Republic, Spain, France, and Italy. However, it plans to enter other European markets in the fall. Madhav Sheth, will head the expansion in European market. Previously, he was the CEO of Realme India.

Realme has ambitious plans to expand in Europe. The company believes that by the end of 2021, it will be among the top five phone manufacturers on the Continent. Realme plans to introduce 10 smartphones to Europe, including the upcoming Narzo 20 series.