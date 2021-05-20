IFA 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19, organisers look forward to IFA 2022

Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) is one of the largest tech convention expos that takes place every year. The organisers had earlier announced that the 2021 iteration of the expo would take place from September 3 to September 7. However, the event has now been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Facebook makes it easier for users to get verified COVID-19 related information in India

Messe Berlin and gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH in a press release stated that the reasons behind the cancellation of the event include uncertainties about the speed of the rollout of vaccination programmes around the world, travel restrictions and that parts of the exhibition area have been converted into a vaccination centre and an emergency hospital facility. Also Read - 5 apps helping people get through the COVID-19 second wave: Twitter, CoWIN, Aarogya Setu

“Innovation needs a platform; it needs the focus of global attention. That’s why brands and manufacturers across the tech industry were very keen to come to IFA Berlin 2021. Unfortunately, the latest public health developments introduced too much risk into everybody’s planning for the event,” said Kai Hillebrandt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH. “There simply are now too many uncertainties. Therefore, right now it has become near impossible for anyone to responsibly plan their participation in any trade show.” Also Read - CoWIN to be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages: Here are the details

To recall, IFA organisers last month announced that it would be holding its yearly in-person event once again. This came as a bit of a shock, considering that the cases in Germany at the time were near a peak, with over 20,000 new cases merging every day.

Organisers getting ready for IFA 2022

Even though the organisers have been unsuccessful in getting IFA 2021 off of its feet, they are excited for hosting the event next year and have already started preparations. “The organisers of IFA are now working with their partners from industry, trade and media to get everything ready for IFA 2022, which will be held as a full-scale live event at the Berlin exhibition grounds,” it added in the press release.