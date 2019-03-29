iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price, specifications and features

TV manufacturer iFFALCON has been offering an interesting lineup of LED smart TVs in India starting at Rs 9,999 for 32-inch TV, and going all the way up to Rs 149,999 for the 75-inch smart TV. The company has partnered Flipkart to sell the smart TVs online, and today, the new 55-inch model is going on sale at 12:00PM.

The 55-inch 4K LED smart TV is priced at Rs 34,999 and a there are bunch of offers that you can avail. To begin with, you can get it on No Cost EMI for as low as Rs 3,889 per month for a period of 9 months. Axis Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent discount of up to Rs 1,000. Other bank credit and debit card users can also avail flat Rs 1,000 off on purchase.

Talking about specifications, the smart TV comes with a 55-inch LED panel which runs at 4K resolution (3840x2160pixels), with screen refresh rate of 60Hz. It is a Google certified TV that runs on Android OS, with support for Google Play Store and Android TV apps such as YouTube, Google Play Music, Play Movies, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

The smart TV also supports voice commands using Google Assistant, and Netflix support, allowing you to enjoy all the content, including movies and TV shows. Connectivity wise, you get 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Built-in Wi-Fi, and an RJ 45 Ethernet port for LAN cable connectivity. There is also 16 watt stereo speakers to enjoy good listening experience.