iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series with 4K resolution, Android 9 Pie launched; flash sale on August 6

The iFFALCON K31 Smart TV will go on flash sale starting from 12 noon on August 6, 2019, on Flipkart. Interested buyers should be prepared to take quick action as products on flash sales tend to run out of stock quickly.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 2:43 PM IST
iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series

Chinese technology company iFFALCON has just launched its latest Smart TV series in the Indian market. According to the announcement, the latest model is the iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series. iFFALCON shared the specifications, availability, and pricing details for Smart TV. Before we jump into the specifications and pricing for the Smart TV, let’s talk about the availability details. The iFFALCON K31 Smart TV will go on flash sale starting from 12 noon on August 6, 2019, on Flipkart. Interested buyers should be prepared to take quick action as products on flash sales tend to run out of stock quickly.

iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series specifications and pricing

iFFALCON will sell the Smart TV in three different display sizes starting from 43-inch, all the way up to 55-inch. The third variant for the Smart TV will feature a 50-inch display. All the Smart TV variants with different display panel sizes will feature similar hardware. For starters, the iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series will come with support for 4K UHD display resolution with HDR10 support. The series will also come with a number of AI-powered features. These include the sound engine, voice interaction, interconnect, and picture engine. Smart TV will also feature a handsfree voice search. The Smart TV series will also come with Android 9 Pie on the software side of things.

In addition, the Smart TV series also comes with a Google Assistant-powered Voice Remote. The landing page for the product also revealed that the series will come with a quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. It will also support Dolby Audio and Stereo sound. iFFALCON has also added a built-in Chromecast in the TV. The 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 27,999, 50-inch at Rs 32,999, and 55-inch at Rs 37,999. As part of the launch, iFFALCON has also announced a number of launch offers with iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series. The launch offer includes extra Rs 2,000 off and 10 percent discount on Citi-issued credit or debit cards.

Mike Chen, the Managing Director for TCL India issued a statement as part of the launch. Chen stated, “We are glad to unveil the latest product by the house of iFFALCON, the K310 Smart TV, exclusively on Flipkart. The latest launch is aligned with our brand’s motto that says Simple Joy, Simple Love.”

  • Published Date: August 5, 2019 2:43 PM IST

