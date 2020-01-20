IKEA India launches online store in Pune

Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA has just made a new announcement regarding the Indian market. As part of the announcement, the company has just launched its online store in Pune. The company previously opened its online store in Mumbai. This makes Pune the second market with IKEA online store without any physical store. The company is planning to gradually expand its operations in the Indian market. Interested IKEA customers in Pune can head to the official website and start buying new furniture. The company also shared an official statement regarding the announcement to reveal more information.

IKEA Online store in India; details

Per Hornell, the Market and Expansion Manager for IKEA India was the first to share a statement. Hornell added, “Maharashtra is a very important market for IKEA, and we see a lot of potential in Pune. IKEA’s priority is to meet consumer expectations by being affordable, accessible and sustainable. Our online shop has 7000+ products of which 800+ products are below 200 INR.” He went on to add, “With our fulfillment center in Pune (Chakan) we are well prepared to serve our customers with a shorter delivery time. Customers can either assemble the product themselves or book our assembly services. We are very excited to offer people of Pune with a wide range of Home Furnishing products.”

The company also revealed that Pune will have the first IKEA distribution center in India. IKEA is also planning to open tow more distribution centers in Delhi and Bangalore in the coming years. These distribution centers will help the company expand its operations across the country. The company also has an in-house assembly team at its store in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

IKEA is also planning to rope in third-party service providers in all other cities to offer installation and assembly services. The online store will also offer inspiration and ideas regarding decoration. In addition, it will obviously focus on quality and value for money.