The Twitter account of the Indian Medical Association was hacked late last night. The hacker changed the name of the account to 'Elon Musk' and continuously replied to tweets from the official Twitter account of Elon Musk and even Tesla. Most of the tweets made by the hacker were promoting cryptocurrency. Not only the name but the profile picture of the official IMA Twitter account was changed by the hacker.

This new attack comes just weeks after the official Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hacked. One common aspect in both hacking incidents is that after being hacked, the accounts sent out various tweets promoting cryptocurrencies. In the case of the Prime Minister's Twitter account hack, the tweets were in the form of crypto offers.

Currently, the official Twitter account of IMA is still live but the name has been removed and has been replaced with '.'. The tweets sent out by the hacker are also still present on the account.

Earlier in July last year, a similar hacking incident was reported. The account of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked and the name of the account was changed to ‘Elon Musk’. The Twitter profile picture was also changed to match the name with the Tesla CEO’s face in it.

What happens after a Twitter account gets hacked

If a Twitter account has been hacked and the original user is unable to log in with the usual username and password. The user should immediately request a password reset

The password can be reset by requesting an email from the password reset form. The user will have to provide both their username and email address and check for the reset email at the address associated with the Twitter account.

If the account continues to be inaccessible, the user should contact Twitter by submitting a Support Request. The user should make use of the official email address associated with the hacked Twitter account. Twitter will then send additional information and instructions to that email address. When submitting the support request users should Include both username and the date the user last had access to the account.