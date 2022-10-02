comscore IMC 2022: MediaTek, Invendis join hands for 5G, Wi-Fi router solutions
IMC 2022: MediaTek, Invendis join hands for 5G, Wi-Fi router solutions

The collaboration between MediaTek and Invendis will enable a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and significant manufacturing capabilities in India.

mediatek

Chipmaker MediaTek and Invendis, a global leader in IoT platforms and cloud computing solutions, on Sunday announced a strategic collaboration to roll out 5G and Wi-Fi router solutions. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi to spend $19.5 billion on 5G infrastructure by 2025: GSMA

The collaboration will enable a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and significant manufacturing capabilities in India. Also Read - MediaTek unveils T830 SoC with 5G support for fixed wireless access routers, mobile hotspots

“We are thrilled to launch our 5G and Wi-Fi routers which would help consumers and enterprise customers to provide secure, strong and seamless wireless networking solutions,” Satish Kulkarni, CEO of Invendis, said in a statement. Also Read - Ahead of 5G rollout, India's 4G and broadband median speeds dip in July

“We are confident that this engagement will drive innovation, the rapid rollout of 5G products and services in India while helping consumers unlock the possibilities created by ultra-fast and reliable connectivity,” Kulkarni added.

The new “Silboa product line upgrades the Invendis Business and Industrial communication solutions portfolio to include 4G/5G routers with Wi-Fi 4/5/6 standards, supporting multi-WAN, VPN, SD-WAN, NMS, etc, across business verticals.

The product line features MediaTek’s Networking and Connectivity solutions, including MediaTek MT7628K/N/A – Router and Repeater Platform, MediaTek MT7621A/N – Dual-core Network Processor for 2×2/3×3/4×4 Wi-Fi platforms and MediaTek MT7915 Wi-Fi 6 Wave 1+ chipset builds among others.

“MediaTek’s complete range of Networking and Connectivity solutions is equipped to address dynamic customer requirements be it home, commercial or enterprise applications,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

— IANS

  • Published Date: October 2, 2022 3:42 PM IST
