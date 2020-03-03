In-fight Wi-Fi services set to launch in India

The government of India has just issued an official notification to airlines operating in the country. As per the notification, airlines can start providing in-flight Wi-Fi to passengers. This means that users can stay connected to the internet while traveling in flight. Talking a look at the notification, it states that “Pilot-in-Command” can permit the use of the internet. This means that the pilot can now slick the switch to enable the internet for multiple devices. The notification indicates laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, e-book readers, or any point of sale devices. Earlier, all these devices were only allowed to operate in the flight mode in flights.

In-Flight Wi-Fi launching soon; details

According to the information available, the Press Trust of India was the first to report regarding the notification. It also noted that Vistara will be the first airline to implement the in-flight Wi-Fi service in the Indian market. CEO Leslie Thng issued the claim while receiving the delivery of the first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett in Washington. As per the claims, Boeing 787-9 will be the first plane in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services. This likely means that in-flight service rollout may be slower than expected across all the airlines in India.

A flight is not likely the most important place where one would require Wi-Fi. However, passengers who require in-flight Wi-Fi may have to choose from a shortlist of airline operators and aircraft. It is also worth noting that the airlines are likely to charge extra for the in-flight WiFi. This means that similar to the window or aisle seats, Wi-Fi will also work as a stream of revenue.

Another thing that we would like to highlight is the internet experience on the flights. Beyond the separate charge, don’t expect high-speed service in multiple megabits per second. Instead, you may have to make do with single-digit megabits or even kilobytes. However, we will have to experience the service in the real-world to check the performance.