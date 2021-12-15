Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

The food service being used by billions of people worldwide has reached the International Space Station (ISS). Uber Eats made history the first company to deliver food items into space. The company officially announced this via the Twitter handle. Also Read - Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1, 2022: Check details

Uber Eats has started this service in collaboration with Japanese entrepreneur Yusaka Maezawa. For the first delivery, Yusaka Maezawa himself went to space last week and has delivered several dishes from Japan to the astronauts on the space station. It included a dish made of poke, beef, and chicken.

It took Mezawa 8 hours and 34 minutes to deliver the food on the ISS. Uber Eats sent a wide variety of food items for the astronauts, mainly since it includes Japanese cuisine. Boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots, braised proc dishes. Yusaku Mezawa also thanked Uber Eats for delivering food with him in space.

Go anywhere ✅ Get anything ✅ Final frontier? Nah, this is just the beginning!#UberEats in space #Deliveredtospace 🚀✨🌔 https://t.co/nhf7b5KmOJ — Uber Eats (@UberEats) December 14, 2021

According to the reports of Daily Mail, this delivery was reached on December 11 at 9:40 pm. To send this delivery from Earth, it traveled 248 miles, i.e., about 399 kilometers, and took eight hours and 34 minutes. Most food app companies claim to deliver food in 30 minutes, but Yusaka Maezawa has expressed happiness by providing food for such a long time.

“Our goal is to help people anywhere, anytime. We are proud to deliver food to the International Space Station. Mezawa has done a great job for Yusuf,” said Uber CEO Dara Kosroshahi.

Interestingly, Uber Eats announced an offer to those on Earth during the food delivery to space. The offer applies to the first 24,800 people who order using the SPACE FOOD promo code, including a $ 10 offer for a $ 20 order.

This delivery took a bit longer than our normal 20-30 mins, but in our defense it was a pretty long trip! https://t.co/7czPof7Kht — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) December 13, 2021

After delivering this order, Yusaka and his assistant and filmmaker Yojo Hirano flew to the space station at 2:30 pm on December 11. He had taken this flight from Kazakhstan. Both these people will stay at the space station for 12 days. The company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said that this move of Yusaka Maezawa is historic for food delivery. We are delighted to have successfully delivered food to space.