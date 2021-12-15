comscore Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station
  • Home
  • News
  • In space but hungry? Uber Eats just delivered food to astronauts in space
News

In space but hungry? Uber Eats just delivered food to astronauts in space

News

UberEats has started this service in collaboration with Japanese entrepreneur Yusaka Maezawa. For the first delivery, Yusaka Maezawa himself went to space last week and has delivered several dishes from Japan to the astronauts on the space station.

uber eats

The food service being used by billions of people worldwide has reached the International Space Station (ISS). Uber Eats made history the first company to deliver food items into space. The company officially announced this via the Twitter handle. Also Read - Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1, 2022: Check details

Uber Eats has started this service in collaboration with Japanese entrepreneur Yusaka Maezawa. For the first delivery, Yusaka Maezawa himself went to space last week and has delivered several dishes from Japan to the astronauts on the space station. It included a dish made of poke, beef, and chicken. Also Read - How to book your next Uber ride via WhatsApp

It took Mezawa 8 hours and 34 minutes to deliver the food on the ISS. Uber Eats sent a wide variety of food items for the astronauts, mainly since it includes Japanese cuisine. Boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots, braised proc dishes. Yusaku Mezawa also thanked Uber Eats for delivering food with him in space. Also Read - Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India with new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines

According to the reports of Daily Mail, this delivery was reached on December 11 at 9:40 pm. To send this delivery from Earth, it traveled 248 miles, i.e., about 399 kilometers, and took eight hours and 34 minutes. Most food app companies claim to deliver food in 30 minutes, but Yusaka Maezawa has expressed happiness by providing food for such a long time.

“Our goal is to help people anywhere, anytime. We are proud to deliver food to the International Space Station. Mezawa has done a great job for Yusuf,” said Uber CEO Dara Kosroshahi.

Interestingly, Uber Eats announced an offer to those on Earth during the food delivery to space. The offer applies to the first 24,800 people who order using the SPACE FOOD promo code, including a $ 10 offer for a $ 20 order.

After delivering this order, Yusaka and his assistant and filmmaker Yojo Hirano flew to the space station at 2:30 pm on December 11. He had taken this flight from Kazakhstan. Both these people will stay at the space station for 12 days. The company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said that this move of Yusaka Maezawa is historic for food delivery. We are delighted to have successfully delivered food to space.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 3:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 15, 2021 3:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station
News
Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station
Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings the cheapest Re 1 prepaid plan with 30 days validity: Here's how to activate

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Apps

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888

Mobiles

Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro camera, RAM and storage details tipped

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

News

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station
Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1

News

Your Ola, Uber auto rides are going to get costlier from January 1
Now you can book Uber ride via WhatsApp

Apps

Now you can book Uber ride via WhatsApp
Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India

News

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India
Uber brings package delivery service in India

News

Uber brings package delivery service in India

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर लगाएं Christmas Hat, बस फॉलो करने होंगे ये आसान स्टेप्स

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगी MP40 Predatory Cobra गन स्किन, जानिए आसान तरीका

Tecno Spark 8T हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी जैसे हैं फीचर्स

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया पहला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Find N, जानें क्या है खास?

BGMI डिवाइस बैन फीचर आया तो क्या होगा? सिर्फ एक गलती के बाद आपके फोन में कभी नहीं चलेगा गेम

Latest Videos

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It

News

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it
How To
JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it
Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station

News

Uber Eats made history by delivering food to Space Station
Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason

Apps

Google Chrome users alert! Do not update the browser to the latest version: Know reason
Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888

Mobiles

Oppo Find N is the company's first foldable phone with a compact design, Snapdragon 888
JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

Apps

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers