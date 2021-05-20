Income Tax Alert, ITR E Online Portal will not work for 6 days: New e-filing portal to launch soon

The Income Tax Department on Thursday announced to launch a new e-filing website, incometaxgov.in, for taxpayers. The new website will be available from June 7 onward. After the new portal is available, all taxpayers will need to use the new e-filing website to file routine ITRs and perform other tax-related works. Also Read - ITR Filing: How to file your Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

The Income Tax Department has confirmed that the existing e-filing portal will remain shut for six days between June 1 and June 6. During this period, the old website will transition to the new one. As per the government officials the new income tax filing portal will be even more user-friendly.

Income Tax E-filing New Website: Check Details

The official order issued by the systems wing of the department stated that the "transition" from the old portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in to the new www.incometaxgov.in will be completed by June 6. The new e-filing website will be made operational from June 7.

The order stated, “In preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6.”

The order further added that the exiting income tax filing portal will “not be available” to both the taxpayers as well as Income Tax Department officers during this period.

It also noted that “all officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system.” All work scheduled between the taxpayer and the assessing officer of the department may be preponed or adjourned, the order further stated.

Taxpayers use the e-filing portal to file their individual or business category income tax returns (ITRs). The website is also accessed to raise complaints seeking refunds and other works with the tax department.