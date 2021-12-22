comscore Income Tax department conducts raids on Chinese phone companies OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Income Tax department conducts raids on Chinese phone companies OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo: Report
News

Income Tax department conducts raids on Chinese phone companies OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo: Report

News

The Income Tax (I-T) department is conducting search operations at OnePlus, Oppo, and its Chinese distribution partners, and also at Xiaomi’s offices across various cities including in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Rajkot.

xiaomi logo jpg

As per a new report coming from The Economic Times, the Income Tax (I-T) department is conducting search operations at OnePlus, Oppo and its Chinese distribution partners, and at Xiaomi’s offices across various cities including in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Rajkot. Also Read - Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

The search operation is said to be based on intelligence input on concealed income and tax evasion. Oppo and Vivo account for around 25 percent of the market share in the country. On the other hand, Xiaomi is the top smartphone manufacturer in India. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

Commenting on the development, an official said, “different directorates are carrying out search operations on these companies”. The raids began early in the morning today and are said to continue till the end of the day. The report also notes that the “premises of senior executives and the offices of these companies are being searched”. Also Read - Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

However, the IT department isn’t the only one involved in the search operations. As per the report, it is joined by the ED that has also been conducting similar raids on these Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Oppo’s Chinese distribution partner was recently penalized in hundreds of crores by the ED in Hyderabad.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturers haven’t commented on the matter yet, but it is likely that the raids are being conducted over security concerns raised by the central government.

On the other hand, the government of India is working on stopping Chinese OEMs like Oppo and Vivo from operating through their Chinese partners. The government primarily wants these Chinese phone companies to manufacture products through local companies instead.

As per the report, the raids are underway since Tuesday. Additionally, the IT department has also conducted raids at contract manufacturing companies Rising Star India and Dixon’s units in Southern India factories.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 4:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 22, 2021 4:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to debut in India tomorrow at Rs 4,999
Wearables
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to debut in India tomorrow at Rs 4,999
Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

Electric Vehicle

Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Mobiles

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Wearables

Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch

Income Tax department conducts raids on OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Here's what Microsoft s Bill Gates is saying about the Omicron surge

Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Mobiles

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month
Xiaomi 12 series to launch on December 28, design teased by the company: Check features, specifications, price, more

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series to launch on December 28, design teased by the company: Check features, specifications, price, more
OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch
OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more
Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series finally gets a launch date, MIUI 13 releasing alongside: Here's what to expect

हिंदी समाचार

आयकर विभाग के निशाने पर चीनी स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां, कई शहरों में हो रही जांच

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate खरीदने का पहला मौका, मिलेगा 18GB RAM + 512GB स्टोरेज

Google ने Mini Smart Speaker को किया रिटायर, अब नहीं बिकेगा ये स्मार्ट स्पीकर

Garena Free Fire में आ रहा बड़ा अपडेट, नए मैप के साथ मिलेगा नया एक्सपीरियंस

Ola यूजर्स की ये दो दिक्कतें हुई दूर, कैब कैंसिलेशन होगा कम!

Latest Videos

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch
Telecom
This BSNL plan is offering 600GB data for 300 days at just Rs 397, but there's a catch
Income Tax department conducts raids on OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

News

Income Tax department conducts raids on OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report
Here's what Microsoft s Bill Gates is saying about the Omicron surge

News

Here's what Microsoft s Bill Gates is saying about the Omicron surge
Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs

Electric Vehicle

Tesla holiday software update released, brings Light Show feature to all EVs
how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers