comscore Income tax department raids Huawei’s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office
  • Home
  • News
  • Income tax department raids Huawei’s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office
News

Income tax department raids Huawei’s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

News

A source close to the development said that “the Income Tax department on Tuesday started the search operation which is still going on”.

huawei-logo

Reports reveal that the Income Tax department is conducting search operations at multiple Huawei offices across the country. As per a report from IANS, the search operation is happening in connection with alleged tax evasion. Also Read - Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

As per the report, a source close to the development said that “the Income Tax department on Tuesday started the search operation which is still going on”. The source further highlighted that the raids are being conducted in “National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and some other parts of the country”. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

IT officers have reportedly “scanned a number of account books belonging to the company”. “Financial records of last three years and company records were also checked. The IT officials prepared a list of associates, clients, and partners of the company which includes its foreign and country-based partners,” the report further noted. Also Read - Huawei’s smart school bag is just what you might need to keep your kids safe

The source with close knowledge of the matter said that “during the raid, they recovered a few incriminating documents”.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has said that it is following Indian laws and isn’t involved in any tax evasion. The smartphone manufacturer said that it “will cooperate with the Indian authorities”.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 3:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh
News
India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 60W fast charge launched: Price in India, specs

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

Mobiles

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

More Twitter users to get the Safety Mode feature: How it works

Apps

More Twitter users to get the Safety Mode feature: How it works

Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

Mobiles

Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Related Topics

Related Stories

Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

News

Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office
Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

Gaming

Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery
Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

Deals

Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Venu 2, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more
Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag

News

Huawei has launched an unusual device a smart school bag
Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?

Opinions

Foldables vs smartphones: Can foldable display phones become mainstream?

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने फिर जमाई धाक, एक महीने की कमाई सुन रह जाएंगे दंग

रियलमी ने लॉन्च किए iPhone 13 की तरह दिखने वाले 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Maruti Suzuki और Toyota ला रहे इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, रेंज होगी 500 किलोमीटर

BGMI का नया टूर्नामेंट आज से शुरू, 5 लाख रुपये के इनाम के लिए भिड़ेंगी 16 टीम

पुराने फोन बेचने के लिए फ्लिपकार्ट लाई नई स्कीम, जानें हर डिटेल

Latest Videos

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office
News
Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office
India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

News

India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh
Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details

Mobiles

Carl Pei teases a Nothing Phone with Android 12, Snapdragon processor: Check details
You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme

News

You can now sell your old phone on Flipkart via its new Sell Back Programme
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers