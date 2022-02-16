Income tax department raids Huawei’s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

Reports reveal that the Income Tax department is conducting search operations at multiple Huawei offices across the country. As per a report from IANS, the search operation is happening in connection with alleged tax evasion. Also Read - Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

As per the report, a source close to the development said that “the Income Tax department on Tuesday started the search operation which is still going on”. The source further highlighted that the raids are being conducted in “National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and some other parts of the country”. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers: Best deals on Garmin Lily, Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and more

IT officers have reportedly “scanned a number of account books belonging to the company”. “Financial records of last three years and company records were also checked. The IT officials prepared a list of associates, clients, and partners of the company which includes its foreign and country-based partners,” the report further noted. Also Read - Huawei’s smart school bag is just what you might need to keep your kids safe

The source with close knowledge of the matter said that “during the raid, they recovered a few incriminating documents”.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has said that it is following Indian laws and isn’t involved in any tax evasion. The smartphone manufacturer said that it “will cooperate with the Indian authorities”.

(With inputs from IANS)