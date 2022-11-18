comscore IND vs NZ 2022 1st T20I: How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 cricket series LIVE on Amazon Prime Video
  • Home
  • News
  • Ind Vs Nz 2022 1st T20i How To Watch New Zealand T20 Cricket Series Live On Amazon Prime Video
News

IND vs NZ 2022 1st T20I: How to watch New Zealand T20 cricket series LIVE on Amazon Prime Video

News

India vs. New Zealand first T20I at the SKY Stadium in Wellington is live and one can live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on the Amazon Prime app as well as website in India.

Highlights

  • India vs. New Zealand first T20I at the SKY Stadium in Wellington is live.
  • New Zealand are going into the series without Trent Boult and Martin Guptill.
  • One can avail of an Amazon Prime subscription for free via Jio, Airtel, and Vi recharge plans.
India Vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: When and where to watch ND vs NZ 2022 T20 series LIVE

India vs. New Zealand first T20I at the SKY Stadium in Wellington is live and one can live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on the Amazon Prime app as well as website in India. The Indian men’s cricket team will be featured in a series that will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video for the first time. While captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are missing from the tour along with Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami in T20Is, New Zealand are going into the series without Trent Boult and Martin Guptill. Also Read - India vs England cricket T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final: When, where, how to watch live match streaming online

One can avail of an Amazon Prime subscription for free via Jio, Airtel, and Vi recharge plans. Also Read - Amazon introduces a Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription plan in India

Vodafone:

Vi’s postpaid plans of Rs. 499 and Rs. 699 include a complimentary year of Amazon Prime. Also Read - Amazon is giving six months of Spotify Premium subscription for free in India: How to get it

Airtel:

Prepaid plans from Airtel cost Rs. 699 for 56 days and Rs. 999 for 84 days. The following Airtel Postpaid Plans are available with 1 year Amazon Prime membership: Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,119, and Rs. 1,599.

Jio:

All of Jio’s postpaid plans come with a free year of Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Schedule

1st T20I, November 18, 12:00 pm IST – SKY Stadium, Wellington.

2nd T20I, November 20, 12:00 pm IST – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

3rd T20I, November 22, 12:00 pm IST – McLean Park, Napier.

India:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2022 1:09 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Several Twitter employees resign as they reject Elon Musk's harcore culture
News
Several Twitter employees resign as they reject Elon Musk's harcore culture
Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

News

Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

Qualcomm doubles down on 5G with Jio to connect 100 million Indian homes

Telecom

Qualcomm doubles down on 5G with Jio to connect 100 million Indian homes

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leak reveals details of company's next flagship earbuds

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leak reveals details of company's next flagship earbuds

Amazon CEO confirms more layoffs coming in early 2023

News

Amazon CEO confirms more layoffs coming in early 2023

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

IND vs NZ 2022 1st T20I: How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 cricket series LIVE on Amazon Prime Video

Several Twitter employees resign as they reject Elon Musk's harcore culture

Apple to employ 60,000 people in India, ramps up manufacturing capabilities near Bengaluru

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leak reveals details of company's next flagship earbuds

Amazon CEO confirms more layoffs coming in early 2023

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details
iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details