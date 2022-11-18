IND vs NZ 2022 1st T20I: How to watch India vs New Zealand T20 cricket series LIVE on Amazon Prime Video

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: When and where to watch ND vs NZ 2022 T20 series LIVE

India vs. New Zealand first T20I at the SKY Stadium in Wellington is live and one can live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on the Amazon Prime app as well as website in India. The Indian men's cricket team will be featured in a series that will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video for the first time. While captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are missing from the tour along with Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami in T20Is, New Zealand are going into the series without Trent Boult and Martin Guptill.

One can avail of an Amazon Prime subscription for free via Jio, Airtel, and Vi recharge plans.

Vodafone:

Vi's postpaid plans of Rs. 499 and Rs. 699 include a complimentary year of Amazon Prime.

Airtel:

Prepaid plans from Airtel cost Rs. 699 for 56 days and Rs. 999 for 84 days. The following Airtel Postpaid Plans are available with 1 year Amazon Prime membership: Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,119, and Rs. 1,599.

Jio:

All of Jio’s postpaid plans come with a free year of Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ T20I Series: Schedule

1st T20I, November 18, 12:00 pm IST – SKY Stadium, Wellington.

2nd T20I, November 20, 12:00 pm IST – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

3rd T20I, November 22, 12:00 pm IST – McLean Park, Napier.

India:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner.