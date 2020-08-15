comscore Google Doodle celebrates India’s musical legacy on Independence Day
  Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates India's diverse musical legacy
Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates India’s diverse musical legacy

Google has commemorated India’s 74th Independence Day with a Doodle. It depicts various instruments like the tutari, dhol, and bansuri.

  Published: August 15, 2020 11:02 AM IST
Google 2020 Independence Day Doodle

Google has commemorated India’s 74th Independence Day with a Doodle celebrating India’s vast and diverse musical culture. On this day in 1946, India became an Independent, sovereign nation after more than 100 years of British rule. The illustration is the work of Mumbai-based artist Sachin Ghanekar and features several iconic Indian folk instruments. Also Read - OnePlus, LG allegedly blocked by Google to pre-load Fortnite launcher on their phones

The instruments in the Google Doodle include the tutari, dhol, veena, and bansuri. Also depicted are the versatile double-reeded shehnai and the resonant stringed sarangi. These instruments are all but a few that make up this diverse country’s 6,000-year-old musical legacy. According to Google, “The musical diversity represented by this unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that is celebrated across the nation today.” Also Read - Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

Sharing what Independence Day means to him, Sachin Ghanekar stated, “Independence Day is a matter of pride for every citizen, and for me as an artist, it signifies the freedom to express your ideas, views, thoughts and opinions. I owe my freedom to all those who dreamt of it and fought for it.” He also shared his inspiration behind the Doodle. He said – “At a philosophical level, my inspiration was the diversity of this country. This rich cultural fabric meticulously woven together always amazes me. For the execution of the Doodle, I included various musical instruments, drawing inspiration from various Indian art forms like Kalamkari, Madhubani, Warli, Gond, Phad, and Pichwai to bring this idea to life.” Also Read - COVID-19: Google India launches new features to help find food and night shelters

Past Independence Day Doodles

In 2018, Google showcased a landscape of India’s flora and fauna in a style inspired by India’s ever-popular truck art. The 2017 Doodle used a paper-cut art style to depict the Parliament House. It also showcased the Peacock, the national bird of India. 2015’s Doodle depicted the iconic Dandi Salt March of 1930, led by Mahatma Gandhi.

