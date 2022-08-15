comscore Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence
Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence against enemies

As India celebrates 75 years of independence today, here are five technologies by the DRDO that reinforces India's commitment to defence technology.

uav

Since its independence in 1947, India has come a long way in nearly all aspects. Defence technology is one of India’s strong suits, and the credit for that goes to the Defence Research & Development Organisation, better known as DRDO. Over the years, DRDO has contributed to the technology of India’s armed forces through various intricate technologies. As India celebrates 75 years of independence today, here are five technologies by the DRDO that reinforces India’s commitment to defence technology. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Mahindra to unveil five electric cars today, details here

Autonomous Flying Wing Technology

Successfully demonstrated in July earlier this year, DRDO’s Autonomous Flying Wing Technology is a fully autonomous aircraft technology that will “pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in terms of critical military systems.” The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) (shown in the photo above) was designed and developed by the Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), a premier research laboratory of DRDO. Inside the UAV is a small turbofan engine powering it. The turbofan engine, along with the airframe, undercarriage, and entire flight control and avionics systems, were developed in India. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Ola electric car with a range of over 500km to debut today

Tracked Miniature Unmanned Ground Vehicle (MINIUGV)

DRDO’s miniature unmanned ground vehicle, as the name suggests, is a small vehicle that uses tracked locomotion to navigate rough terrain. It is suited for remote surveillance of areas where human entry is either impossible or not feasible. DRDO says the MINIUGV is ideal for “reconnaissance” in low-intensity conflict operations. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s independence with Kerala artist's work

drdo, independence day 2022, india at 75, 76 independence day, uav, missiles, drdo missile

The MINIUGV can climb stairs with a maximum rise of 200mm and 30 degrees slope and steps with a maximum height of 300mm, and trenches with a maximum width of 500mm. Weighing 28kg, the MINIUAV can go at the highest speed of 3kmph. A daylight camera attached to it provides real-time feed using a wireless link for non-line of site communication of up to 150 metres. With all these features, the MINIUGV is best suited for counter-insurgency operations.

3D Medium Range Surveillance Radar for Airforce- Rohini

The 3D Medium Range Surveillance Radar for Airforce- Rohini is a Pulse-Doppler radar installed on the ground. It uses the Pulse-Doppler system that identifies the range to a target using pulse-timing techniques and then uses the Doppler effect of the returned signal to determine the target’s velocity. In defence, it is used to detect and track air targets under a “hostile EW operational environment.” DRDO’s surveillance radar gives early warnings for air defence weapon systems.

drdo, independence day 2022, india at 75, 76 independence day, uav, missiles, drdo missile

Through Wall Imaging Radar

In thriller movies, you might have wondered about the technology that the protagonist uses in a device to locate enemies behind walls. DRDO has developed one such technology that lets armed forces see through walls. Called the Through Wall Imaging Radar, the sensor can detect and locate static and moving targets behind walls.

drdo, independence day 2022, india at 75, 76 independence day, uav, missiles, drdo missile

The sensor does not exactly show a feed like a camera but tells the user of any human beings hiding behind a wall.

Autonomous Tracked Vehicle

Long for ATV, the Autonomous Tracked Vehicle is the technology that DRDO’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics uses as a test bed for developing an Autonomous Navigation System (ANS). It is a commercially available Terex ST-50 tracked utility vehicle (TUV) loaded with LiDAR sensors, EO/IR cameras, GPS, INS, computer, and a power source.

drdo, independence day 2022, india at 75, 76 independence day, uav, missiles, drdo missile

Using the hardware, the vehicle allows for online motion control, multi-sensor data, and local and global path planning technologies.

  Published Date: August 15, 2022 2:10 PM IST

