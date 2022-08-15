comscore Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s independence with Kerala-based artist Neethi work
Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates 75 years of India’s independence with Kerala artist's work

The doodle, illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi, “depicts the culture around kites — from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together”.

Google on Monday, displayed a doodle on its search page to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day. The doodle, illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi, “depicts the culture around kites — from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together”. “The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colorful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive,” Google said. Also Read - Hero Lectro announces a 100% Cashback offer on e-cycles for Independence Day 2022

While sharing thoughts behind the making of the doodle, the artist expressed his artwork depicts the culture around kites- from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. “One of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities. The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive,” he added. Also Read - Independence Day sale: Best deals on Redmi, Blaupunkt and more smart TVs

“Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, and birds and I’d like to believe the sun!” he added. Also Read - Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, may unveil on Independence Day 2022: Check video

PM Modi will hoist the national flag from Red Fort on Monday from 7:30 am onwards. This will be followed by his address to the nation. PM Modi’s speech will be live broadcast by national broadcaster Doordarshan and All India Radio. The prime minister’s speech will be live streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Youtube channel and Twitter handle.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of 76th Independence Day. Droupadi Murmu was elected President last month. The address will be broadcast from 7 PM on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

  Published Date: August 15, 2022 7:41 AM IST

