Independence Day 2022: Hero Lectro announces a 100% cashback offer on e-cycles
Hero Lectro announces a 100% Cashback offer on e-cycles for Independence Day 2022

The limited-time offer is valid for all purchases made between 12th and 31st August using the code “FREEDOM75”.

hero lectro

Independence Day 2022: Hero Lectro announces a 100% cashback offer on e-cycles

Hero Lectro, the e-cycles brand of Hero Cycles on Friday announced new offer for Independence Day where customers on Hero Lectro’s D2C portal stand a chance to win 100 percent cashback on their e-cycle purchase. The limited-time offer is valid for all purchases made between 12th and 31st August using the code “FREEDOM75”. Apart from winning 100 percent cashback, customers can also win vouchers worth Rs. 750 during the offer period. Winners will be announced at the end of the offer period, in the first week of September. Also Read - Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, may unveil on Independence Day 2022: Check video

The offer is exclusively available on Hero Lectro’s D2C website www.herolectro.com. According to the company, purchases on the website also come with the added advantage of doorstep delivery and technician-assisted assembly of the e-cycles. Customers will also have the option to avail of Hero Lectro’s ‘Bike Doctor’ services at Hero Lectro Experience Centres across the country, which include trained technicians and specialized tools to provide after-sales services, maintenance, and repair.

The Hero Lectro provides a range of e-cycles across price points starting at Rs. 28,999, which has been built keeping in mind Indian road as well as climatic conditions, which can be used for a wide spectrum of use cases.

Electric cycles have been gaining popularity and soon you might see more of them on the roads, especially in Delhi. The Delhi government had announced a new subsidy scheme for electric cycles or e-cycles in order to encourage more buyers to go green for small-distance commuting. The Delhi govt has set up a new portal in order to provide the benefits of the new subsidy for e-cycles

The subsidy offers a discount of Rs 5,500 on electric cycles. This can be further expanded by Rs 2,000 for early-bird applications. The offer of a subsidy of Rs 5,500 will be available to the first 10,000 e-cycle buyers who apply for the subsidy. The first 1,000 people will be able to get an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000 under the Delhi government’s EV policy.

The e-cycle subsidy can be purchased from the dealer. While e-cycles don’t need to be registered, the state govt will provide a unique code for each of the e-cycles sold, in order to facilitate the disbursement of subsidies. Once the purchase is made for an eligible e-cycle, the dealer will have to enter the details of the buyer on the state government’s portal.

Once that is done, the government will check the details and will reimburse Rs 5,500 or Rs 7,500 to the buyers. The money will be transferred to the e-cycle owner’s Aadhaar-linked bank account.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 11:03 AM IST

