India is all set to celebrate its 74th Independence Day on August 15, which is tomorrow. This is that of the year when people look for quotes or wishes to send friends and family. These days a lot of users like to send cool stickers to wish Independence Day. Telegram is one of the best apps that will offer the best stickers for most emotions. But, people in India mostly use WhatsApp to communicate. It is one of the most widely used messaging apps in India with over 400 million users. Also Read - Telegram to soon launch video calling feature

If you are searching for how to download and use Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers, then we will tell you. You will find a lot of apps on Google Play Store for sending these special types of stickers. As the messaging app itself doesn’t offer you special types of stickers, you will always have to rely on third-party apps. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to check all the deleted messages in the messaging app

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

There is an app called Independence day – 15 August Stickers for WhatsApp.”This will not only offer you decent WhatsApp stickers, but also quotes. We tried one more app, which offered us much better stickers. The name of this app is mentioned below. Do note that your WhatsApp app should be up to date. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device mode could be released soon

Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers: How to download

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and type Independence Day WhatsApp stickers on the search bar.

Step 2: You can download any app with a higher rating and number of downloads to make sure you have chosen the right one. We downloaded the app with the name label “15 August – Independence day sticker 2020.”

Step 3: Once downloaded, open this app and download stickers. It will ask you to add it to the messaging app, and then you will see Independence Day 2020 stickers on your WhatsApp.