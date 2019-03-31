comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Independent TV assures TRAI that it has taken steps to ensure conformity to new regulatory framework
News

Independent TV assures TRAI that it has taken steps to ensure conformity to new regulatory framework

News

The clarification came after TRAI wrote to Independent TV asking it to justify its current tariff plans.

  • Published: March 31, 2019 12:45 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 main

DTH operator Independent TV (formerly Big TV) has assured broadcast regulator TRAI that it has taken a series of steps to ensure that its current tariff plans are in conformity to the sector’s new regulatory framework.

The clarification came after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) wrote to Independent TV asking it to justify its current tariff plans in the backdrop of the sector’s regulatory framework. The regulator had flagged the issue as it received several consumer complaints over lack of clarity on tariff plans and their break-up details for monthly charges.

Sources said that in response to TRAI’s queries, Independent TV, in a letter to the regulator earlier this month has stated, “In regard to our current tariff plans being offered by Independent TV, we would like to assure the authority of our complete compliance with the NTO (New Tariff Order). Pursuant to our meetings…and the discussions…we have realigned our product offerings…” The operator has submitted to TRAI the current plans and packages on offer, as also the details of network capacity fee and distributor retail price applicable with respect to such plans.

“There were some complaints that their franchisees were offering annual plans without clarity on break up…So, Independent TV has said it has not activated any annual plan after implementation of the new regulatory framework, and that in case any of its franchisees is offering such plans, it will take necessary action,” a TRAI official said.

The operator has also come out with advertisements and put information on withdrawal of the legacy offers and as well as details of the current offers for prospective customers on its website.

“With regard to any ambiguity on the old annual offer (Freedom 1999) from Independent TV and its current availability, we have taken the following steps…We have run a campaign on our website informing all prospective customers of the withdrawal of all our LDPs (Long Duration Packs) including Freedom 1999 pack..We have aggressively engaged in educating and explaining the same to our channel partners,” the letter by Independent TV said.

The company added, “every complaint forwarded to us by the authority with regard to this issue is being verified one-on-one and any delinquent behavior from any of our channel partners is being dealt with appropriately.” TRAI in turn, in a communication to the company dated March 26, has instructed Independent TV “to ensure that the new regulations are followed in letter and spirit with no violations…ensure that all new connections booked are provided in a time-bound manner…and ensure that all outlets of Independent TV Ltd do not provide any package which is in violation of new regulations.” TRAI recently unveiled the new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector, which paves the way for consumers to opt for channels they wish to view and pay only for them. It has said every channel should be offered a la carte, with a transparent display of rates on electronic programme guide.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2019 12:45 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
News
Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy now

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.12.0 brings a new companion pet and ‘Darkest Night’ Zombie mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Beta 0.12.0 brings a new companion pet and ‘Darkest Night’ Zombie mode

Nokia X71 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 AIE with 6GB RAM

News

Nokia X71 spotted on Geekbench; likely to run Snapdragon 660 AIE with 6GB RAM

Most Popular

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

Shanghai becomes the first district in the world to provide 5G coverage: Report

Facebook tired to use bird-like small drones to bring internet to remote areas

Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy now
Independent TV assures TRAI that it has taken steps to ensure conformity to new regulatory framework

News

Independent TV assures TRAI that it has taken steps to ensure conformity to new regulatory framework
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in March 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in March 2019
'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent

Deals

'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent
iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM

News

iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

यह है दुनिया का सबसे पहला 5G पाने वाला शहर, चंद मिनटों में डाउनलोड होगी मूवी

4 हाजर रुपये के डिस्काउंट के साथ ऐसे खरीदें 49-इंच वाला शाओमी Mi TV 4A Pro स्मार्ट TV

Realme 2 को मिली नई अपडेट, अब फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के जरिए खींच सकते है फोटो

Geekbench पर दिखाई दिया Nokia X71, सामने आई ये स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oneplus लॉन्च करेगा कार: April Fools Joke या फिर आएगी धांसू कार?

News

Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
News
Samsung has resumed rolling out March 2019 Android security patch for Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e
Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 3: Company claims to have sold more than one million wearables in India
Shanghai becomes the first district in the world to provide 5G coverage: Report

News

Shanghai becomes the first district in the world to provide 5G coverage: Report
Facebook tired to use bird-like small drones to bring internet to remote areas

News

Facebook tired to use bird-like small drones to bring internet to remote areas
Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020

News

Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020