comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook
News

India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook

News

Facebook was asked to provide data for 20,805 Indian users in the July-December 2018 period and the company provided some data in 53 per cent of the cases. 

  • Published: May 24, 2019 12:11 PM IST
Facebook blur

The Indian government requested Facebook to provide data for 20,805 users (including 861 emergency requests) in the July-December 2018 period — second only to the US government — and the social networking giant provided some data in 53 per cent of the cases. During the second half of 2018, the volume of content restrictions based on local law increased globally by 135 per cent, from 15,337 to 35,972.

“This increase was primarily driven by 16,600 items we restricted in India based on a Delhi High Court order regarding claims made about PepsiCo products,” said Facebook. The US government asked for users’ data in 41,336 cases wherein Facebook provided some information in 88 per cent of the cases, revealed the company’s latest Transparency Report for the second half of 2018.

“In the second half of 2018, government requests for user data increased globally by seven per cent from 103,815 to 110,634,” Chris Sonderby, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Facebook, said in a statement late on Thursday. This increase reflects normal growth for the second half as compared to previous reporting periods.

“Of the total volume, the US continues to submit the highest number of requests, followed by India, the UK, Germany and France,” he added. The information requests include content restrictions based on local law, reports on locations where access to Facebook products and services were disrupted, and reports of counterfeit, copyright and trademark infringement. In the US, Facebook received three per cent fewer requests than last reporting period, of which 58 per cent included a non-disclosure order prohibiting Facebook from notifying the user.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 12:11 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB
News
Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB
11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification

News

11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

League of Legends Mobile in the works

Gaming

League of Legends Mobile in the works

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB

11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook

News

India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook
WhatsApp Android beta update brings two features

News

WhatsApp Android beta update brings two features
Millions of Instagram users' data leaked, company probing

News

Millions of Instagram users' data leaked, company probing
Facebook sharing users' data with telecom firms, phone makers: Report

News

Facebook sharing users' data with telecom firms, phone makers: Report
WhatsApp beta for Android brings Night Mode support

News

WhatsApp beta for Android brings Night Mode support

हिंदी समाचार

बटन-लेस स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है Google का अपकमिंग Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy A70s में होगा 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, जानें फीचर्स

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Vivo V15 और Vivo Y17 समार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन के लिए कंपनी ने जारी किया अपडेट

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में गेमर्स के लिए होगा यह खास फीचर, 28 मई को होगा लॉन्च

News

India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook
News
India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook
Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB

News

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB
11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification

News

11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification
Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

News

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space