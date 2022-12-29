comscore India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here
  • Home
  • News
  • India 5g Smartphone Shipments To Surpass 4g Shipments In 2023 Details Here
News

India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

News

The 5G smartphone shipments are estimated to grow 81 per cent (on-year) in 2022 driven by their expanding presence in lower price bands (Rs 20,000) and rollout of 5G networks.

Highlights

  • 5G phone shipments are expected to cross the 100mn in Q2, 2023.
  • 5G smartphone shipments are estimated to grow 81 per cent (on-year) in 2022.
  • The cost of an entry-level 5G smartphone came down to below Rs 10,000 in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

The cumulative 5G smartphone shipments are expected to cross the 100-million mark in the second quarter (Q2) next year and exceed 4G smartphone shipments by the end of 2023. 5G share in lower price bands (less than Rs 20,000) is gradually increasing, from 4 per cent in 2021 to 14 per cent in 2022. Also Read - 5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

“It is expected to reach 30 per cent in 2023. The cost of an entry-level 5G smartphone came down to below Rs 10,000 in 2022 with the launch of the Lava Blaze 5G,” according to Counterpoint Research. Also Read - India smartphone market to grow 10 percent to reach 175 million units in 2023

The availability of cheaper 5G chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek has enabled OEMs to launch more 5G devices in the lower price segment, while the commercial rollout of 5G services has also driven demand for the same, the report noted. Also Read - 5G to constitute over 50 percent of mobile subscriptions in India by 2028: Report

The 5G smartphone shipments are estimated to grow 81 per cent (on-year) in 2022 driven by their expanding presence in lower price bands (Rs 20,000) and rollout of 5G networks.

However, the growth here has been limited due to component supply shortages, inflation, geopolitical conflicts and other macroeconomic issues, which have delayed 5G device launches in the budget segment.

Though OEMs have brought more 5G devices for lower price bands, they have done so by dropping or downgrading other key features like display or fast charging to lessen the impact of increasing component costs.

“We expect these constraints to ease by the end of 2023, leading to the mass adoption of 5G. Better availability of networks in major areas will also facilitate 5G smartphone growth in 2023, which is estimated to be 62 per cent YoY,” the report said.

5G has been a driving force and will continue to push smartphone demand in 2023 as well, it added.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 29, 2022 9:39 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

IRCTC data hacked: Data of 3 crore passengers leaked online
News
IRCTC data hacked: Data of 3 crore passengers leaked online
Samsung Big TV Days: Buy THIS Samsung TV in India and get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999 free

News

Samsung Big TV Days: Buy THIS Samsung TV in India and get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999 free

Top five tech fails of 2022

Photo Gallery

Top five tech fails of 2022

How to use Nearby Share feature in your Android smartphone

How To

How to use Nearby Share feature in your Android smartphone

Best phones for your grandparents/parents

Photo Gallery

Best phones for your grandparents/parents

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023: Details here

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now receiving stable OxygenOS 13 update

IRCTC data hacked: Data of 3 crore passengers leaked online

Samsung Big TV Days: Buy THIS Samsung TV in India and get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999 free

Ola to launch electric bike in 2023, electric car in 2024: Bhavish Aggarwal

Got yourself new iPhone 14? Here is how to get started

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

Gaming in 2022: Here's what all happened this year

Top gaming announcements of 2022: Cloud gaming in India, Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal, and more

How 5G changed the smartphone market in India in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?