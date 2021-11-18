comscore India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security
India and Taiwan expanding bilateral relations by collaborating on Cyber security

Prof Chin Tsan Wang, Director, Science, and Technology, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, focused on a win-win situation for both the countries through promotion and cooperation on regional platforms, be it South Asian or Indo-Pacific partnerships.

Cyber experts believe that the future of the government’s ambitious campaigns like ‘Digital India’ and ‘cashless economy’ will remain vulnerable to cyber attacks like ransomware ‘WannaCry’ if the country’s cyber security is not taken care of in time. Handling cyber security, India and Taiwan have joined hands in expanding the cyber security field. Also Read - McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

Prof Chin Tsan Wang, Director, Science, and Technology, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, focused on a win-win situation for both the countries through promotion and cooperation on regional platforms, be it South Asian or Indo-Pacific partnerships. Also Read - 77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

Participating in a session on ‘Cyber Security and Related Research Applications’ at the ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021’, on its second day, he mentioned that the Government of Taiwan, like that of India, has started various initiatives to revive the economy post-Covid, for which developments in science and technology are essential. Also Read - Beware! Fake e-commerce website scams increasing during festive season sales

He said, “the world is changing in the AI age, so safe cyber security is necessary”, adding that Taiwan’s interest is in collaborating with India to increase research applications in the field of cyber security.

Dr Yi-Lang Tsai, Research Fellow and Division Director, National Center for High-Performance Computing, National Applied Research Laboratories, mentioned that their country’s Security Operation Center that primarily carries out research on cyber security and provides related services, and Science Park-Information Sharing and Analysis Center (SP-ISAC) have been established for increased cooperation among Taiwan science parks.

He explained about large-scale threat detection systems like the Hybrid Intrusion Detection System, which uses distributed Honeynet system for sensor deployment and data collection, provides threat intelligence and establishes a malware knowledge base. He added that Taiwan’s high-performance computing platform takes about 90 seconds to be set up, making their security information techniques top notch.

  Published Date: November 18, 2021 6:19 PM IST

