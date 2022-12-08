Google says it does not allow ads that promote online gambling in India

After the Centre directed Google to stop showing betting companies ads for Indian users, the tech giant on Wednesday said it does not allow any advertisements that promote online gambling. Also Read - Microsoft may build 'super app' to fight Apple and Google: Check details

As per reports, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had, last week, sent a letter asking Google to immediately drop all advertising, direct or surrogate, from betting platforms in search results and YouTube.

In a statement to IANS, a company spokesperson said that "in line with our Ads Policies, and with the local laws and regulations applicable, we do not allow any advertisements that promote online gambling".

“Across our ads systems, we have strict policies in place to stop violations, and we take quick action if we are informed about violative ads,” said the Google spokesperson.

For the unversed, a letter was sent to Google India asking the tech giant to immediately stop the ads promoting online gambling, direct or surrogate, from betting platforms like Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway in search results and on the video streaming platform, YouTube.

Earlier, the Ministry had issued an advisory in this respect and according to sources, TV channels and OTT (Over-the-top) players stopped showing surrogate advertisements of online betting firms.

However, it was brought to the notice that many such ads were running on YouTube and Google.

The Prime Minister’s office recently overruled a proposal to only regulate games with skills and not of chance. The regulation of online gaming will apply to real-money games.

As per a report by Reuters, the government panel stated that India should create a regulatory body to classify online games based on skills and chance, introduce rules to block select formats and take a strict stance on gambling websites.

–With inputs from IANS