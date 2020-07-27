India bans 47 more Chinese apps; 250 more under review

The Ministry of IT and technology has just banned 47 more Chinese apps in India. The decision comes after the body had earlier removed a number of apps that originated in China on the grounds of lapses of data privacy. The new list of banned apps includes cloned versions of the 59 apps that India had earlier banned, which included popular names like TikTok, ShareIT, WeChat, among others. Also Read - Indian govt asks Rajasthan court to deny appeal request for blocked Chinese apps

The list of the 47 new apps that the government has now decided to ban in India will be disclosed soon, and we will be updating this article with the same.

Apart from the 47 apps that will be banned, India has also reportedly prepared a list of over 250 Chinese applications that will be under examination for data mining and lapses of security. The apps will be checked for any national security violations, reports India Today. This list of 250 Chinese apps reportedly involves applications linked to the Alibaba group as well as popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

Meanwhile, some top gaming titles are also expected to be present in the list of 47 new apps that will be banned soon. These particular applications have allegedly already been involved in sharing data with Chinese agencies.

The Indian government took the decision to ban the 59 Chinese applications after a fierce incident on the Indo-China border that resulted in casualties on both sides. The incident resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in action and left more than 70 injured.

“The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order,” said a press release by the Government after the ban was imposed.